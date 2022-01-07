CrowdStrike To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conference

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRWD) today announced that Burt Podbere, chief financial officer, is scheduled to present at the following virtual investor conference: Jefferies Virtual Software SummitTuesday, January 11, 2022Presentation time: 2:00 p.

Jefferies Virtual Software SummitTuesday, January 11, 2022Presentation time: 2:00 p.m. PST

The presentation will be webcast live and archived on CrowdStrike's investor relations website at ir.crowdstrike.com.

About CrowdStrike Holdings

CrowdStrike provides cloud-delivered endpoint and cloud workload protection. Leveraging artificial intelligence (AI), the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform protects customers against cyberattacks on endpoints and workloads on or off the network by offering visibility and protection across the enterprise.

