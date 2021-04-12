CrowdStrike Named To The 2021 Fortune 100 Best Companies To Work For List

CrowdStrike, a leader in cloud-delivered endpoint and workload protection, today announced that it has been named one of the 2021 Best Companies to Work For by Fortune Magazine and global research and consulting firm, Great Place to Work®.

CrowdStrike, a leader in cloud-delivered endpoint and workload protection, today announced that it has been named one of the 2021 Best Companies to Work For by Fortune Magazine and global research and consulting firm, Great Place to Work®. This recognition underscores CrowdStrike's commitment to fostering a diverse, inclusive and supportive culture where everyone feels seen, heard and empowered to succeed.

This accolade depicts that CrowdStrike employees believe in its mission, trust CrowdStrike leadership, and are proud of the company's diverse and encouraging culture. As a remote first company, CrowdStrike has embraced flexibility since the company's founding and has given employees the option to work from anywhere even before the start of the pandemic. CrowdStrike remains committed to building a culture on the principles of autonomy, flexibility and trust to foster an inclusive work environment that enables its people to bring their whole selves to work, and push the boundaries of what's possible in every aspect of their lives.

"Fostering a vibrant company culture that authentically reflects our values is the key to our success—and a competitive advantage when it comes to retaining our great talent. A key part of our culture is autonomy, giving people the time, space and freedom to do their job as they see fit — and offer suggestions for improvements or enhancements along the way," said J.C. Herrera, chief human resources officer at CrowdStrike. "We also strive to create an environment that values and includes all backgrounds and points of view, and we cultivate the diversity of perspective it takes to continuously innovate. This award from Fortune reflects all of the hard work CrowdStrikers have done to make this such a celebrated and forward-looking company."

The Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For list is the largest national workforce study representing more than 4.1 million employees, and has respondents rate the workplace culture elements of their companies. To be considered, companies submit an application documenting over 200 data points describing their HR programs and practices. Great Place to Work then conducts an anonymous survey of each company's workforce, and 85% of the company's evaluation is based on what employees report about their experiences of trust and reaching their full human potential as part of their organization. The ranking accounts for the experiences of all employees, including women, people of color, LGBTQIA+ individuals and employees with disabilities.

In recognizing CrowdStrike, Fortune Magazine cited the company's efforts to support employees in many different ways amidst the pandemic. Wellness tools were provided to support employees with topics ranging from maintaining physical and mental health, volunteering virtually, financial resources and employee assistance programs. Fortune also highlighted CrowdStrike's flexible time off policy and that recharge company-wide "time off" days were distributed numerous times over the course of 2020.

In 2017 and 2018, CrowdStrike was named to Fortune's 100 Best Medium Companies List and Best Workplaces in Technology. In 2020, the company garnered a spot in Fortune's Best Workplaces for Parents, Millennials and in Technology. This year, CrowdStrike was also named to Fortune's Best Workplaces in Technology.

To find out more about CrowdStrike's dedicated focus to DE&I efforts and workplace culture, please visit our website.

