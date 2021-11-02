CrowdStrike Named One Of Best-Led Companies In America

CrowdStrike, a leader in cloud-delivered endpoint protection and workload protection, today announced that it took a top spot in Inc.

CrowdStrike, a leader in cloud-delivered endpoint protection and workload protection, today announced that it took a top spot in Inc.'s first annual Best-Led Companies list. Inc. ranked CrowdStrike fourth out of 250 companies, both public and private, that are making a massive impact on the U.S. economy, have a dedicated, thriving workforce, and represent some of the strongest revenue drivers in the country.

Founded in 2011, CrowdStrike has revolutionized the security industry through its market-leading technology, the power of the CrowdStrike Falcon platform and innovative approach. CrowdStrike's top ranking is another key indicator of the company's disruption of the security market, illustrating how CrowdStrike is outperforming competitors, penetrating key markets, engaging with customers, and more. Additionally, it represents the organization's encouraging culture and commitment to progressing the company's mission. As a remote-first company, CrowdStrike's executive leadership understood from its inception that a strong corporate culture would serve as the foundation for the company's continued success and today the company continues to hire rapidly across the globe.

"At CrowdStrike we have created a culture of innovation, commitment to our customers and excellence in industry leadership. Fostering our vibrant company culture and a best-in-class workforce has been integral to our success and remain cornerstones behind our leadership in the technology market," said George Kurtz, chief executive officer of CrowdStrike. "We take immense pride in Inc. recognizing all of the hard work that CrowdStriker's do 24/7/365 and we thank all of our customers for their continued trust and support."

"This inaugural list of companies represents the remarkable mid-sized companies, both public and private, often founder-led, that are at the vanguard of reinventing American business," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. magazine. "With their leadership, all business will benefit from an exciting, competitive future full of possibilities."

Inc. analyzed companies via a 12-point measurement algorithm generated with input from partners at Pitchbook and Shango Labs that identified the very best companies according to their leadership teams' superlative accomplishments in four key areas: performance and value creation; market penetration and customer engagement; talent; and leadership team. Private and public U.S.-based companies were also evaluated based on a 2020 revenue of $50 million to $2 billion or a valuation of $50 million to $10 billion.

CrowdStrike has consistently received awards for it's strong culture and leadership. Previous accolades include:

