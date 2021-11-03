CrowdStrike Named A Worldwide Leader In Modern Endpoint Security For Enterprise In Latest IDC MarketScape Report

CrowdStrike Inc., a global leader in cloud-delivered endpoint protection and workload protection, today announced that it has been named a Leader in IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Modern Endpoint Security for Enterprise 2021 Vendor Assessment (Doc #US48306021...

CrowdStrike Inc., a global leader in cloud-delivered endpoint protection and workload protection, today announced that it has been named a Leader in IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Modern Endpoint Security for Enterprise 2021 Vendor Assessment (Doc #US48306021 , November 2021).

Within the report, the IDC MarketScape recognized the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform for its combination of industry-leading technology demonstrated through its cloud-native architecture and lightweight agent, platform extensibility and human expertise across managed detection and response (MDR), threat hunting and proactive services as key leadership qualities. In addition, CrowdStrike's industry leading technology ecosystem - demonstrated through the recently launched CrowdXDR Alliance and telemetry-sharing through the CrowdStrike Store - are also highlighted as key differentiators.

"Today's IDC MarketScape report affirms that effective modern endpoint security requires a combination of world-class technology and human expertise to stay ahead of shifting adversary tradecraft and stop the most sophisticated threats," said Michael Sentonas, chief technology officer, CrowdStrike. "CrowdStrike was purpose-built in the cloud to harness the power of security data and provide the speed and scale required to secure the enterprise without impacting business operations and user performance. We are thrilled that the IDC MarketScape has recognized CrowdStrike as a Leader in Modern Endpoint Security for Enterprise."

Additionally, IDC MarketScape notes that businesses should consider CrowdStrike as a replacement for existing endpoint vendors when renewal dates approach. According to the IDC MarketScape, "The extensibility and hive benefits of the CrowdStrike cloud-native Falcon platform underpin CrowdStrike's strength in the modern endpoint security market and in adapting to the evolving security and IT technology needs of enterprise customers. Through a combination of platform extensibility spanning CrowdStrike modules, integrated technology partnerships, and telemetry-sharing with CrowdStrike Store vendors, CrowdStrike provides multiple pathways for enterprises to reduce their technology/vendor debt and fold in new or upgraded capabilities."

This announcement comes on the heels of IDC's Worldwide Corporate Endpoint Security Market Shares, 2020 Report 1, in which CrowdStrike ranked #1 for Modern Endpoint Security 2020 revenue market share. Both reports continue to validate CrowdStrike's market leadership, and demonstrate the proven efficacy of the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform as the company continues to outperform competitors in areas of innovation, technical leadership, execution and vision.

Recently, CrowdStrike earned the following analyst recognitions:

For more on CrowdStrike's performance in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Modern Endpoint Security for Enterprise 2021 Vendor Assessment, please visit the CrowdStrike blog.

