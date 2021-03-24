CrowdStrike Named A Leader In Managed Detection And Response

CrowdStrike® Inc. (Nasdaq: CRWD), a leader in cloud-delivered endpoint and workload protection, today announced that Forrester Research, Inc.

CrowdStrike® Inc. (Nasdaq: CRWD), a leader in cloud-delivered endpoint and workload protection, today announced that Forrester Research, Inc. named CrowdStrike a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Managed Detection And Response (MDR), Q1 2021 report [1].

According to Forrester [1], "CrowdStrike's financial performance and excellent attach rates of services to endpoint sales already make competitors jealous, but its clean, easy-to-navigate user interface should also cause them envy. CrowdStrike capitalizes on threat intelligence it gathers via incident response and the Falcon endpoint platform, embedding the organic threat intelligence captured from those sources throughout its approach to MDR service delivery and providing substantial value to clients."

As the Forrester report states [1], "CrowdStrike's threat hunting capabilities also stand out, with hypothesis-driven, behavioral, analytic, and adversary-based threat hunts happening on a consistent basis. These are tailored and customized to clients' environments as needed. CrowdStrike client references highlight the speed with which the vendor responds to both detected security incidents and to support issues in general and the process-driven nature of investigations as major strengths."

"This recognition from Forrester cements CrowdStrike's position as a leader in the managed detection and response market," said Shawn Henry, chief security officer and president of CrowdStrike Services at CrowdStrike. "In the past year, we've seen organizations challenged by the increasingly complex and rapidly changing tactics of savvy cyber adversaries, as they have dealt with expanding remote workforces and a growing threat landscape. Our continued recognition as a leader in Forrester Wave reports reaffirms our belief that coupling exceptional services with the CrowdStrike Falcon Platform is key to helping companies detect threats and ultimately stop breaches."

The Forrester Wave™: Managed Detection And Response, Q1 2021 report identified the most significant managed detection and response providers to evaluate strengths and weaknesses based on 19 criteria grouped into three high-level segments: Current Offering, Strategy and Market Presence. CrowdStrike had among the highest scores in the Strategy as well as Market Presence categories.

In Forrester's evaluation, CrowdStrike received the highest score possible in the following 11 of the 19 criteria:

Current Offering : Time-to-Value, Threat Hunting, Threat Intelligence, User Interface, MITRE ATT&CK Framework Mapping and Use, Managed Detection

: Time-to-Value, Threat Hunting, Threat Intelligence, User Interface, MITRE ATT&CK Framework Mapping and Use, Managed Detection Strategy : Performance, Product Vision, Vision and Milestones

: Performance, Product Vision, Vision and Milestones Market Presence: Product Revenue, Enterprise Clients

Forrester's report notes CrowdStrike's "superlative incident response pedigree", elite threat hunting and threat intelligence capabilities.

CrowdStrike is also named a Leader across these reports: The Forrester Wave™: External Threat Intelligence Services, Q1 2021 report; The Forrester Wave™: Enterprise Detection And Response, Q1 2020; and The Forrester Wave™: Endpoint Security Suites (ESS), Q3 2019.

CrowdStrike's leading MDR solution, Falcon Complete™, combines endpoint protection technology, actionable intelligence and skilled expertise to deliver comprehensive security and reduce risk. Leveraging the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform, Falcon Complete delivers around-the-clock expertise, including managed hunting to uncover even the most sophisticated threats, while simplifying SOC operations and day-to-day security management. A key component to CrowdStrike's MDR approach is its industry-leading threat hunting team, CrowdStrike Falcon Overwatch™. CrowdStrike is one of the few vendors offering a warranty to Falcon Complete customers that will cover up to $1 million in breach response.

For more information about The Forrester Wave™: Managed Detection and Response, Q1 2021 report, visit here.

Read a blog about this industry recognition here.

[1] The Forrester Wave™: Managed Detection And Response, Q1 2021 report, Forrester Research, Inc., March 24, 2021

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike, a global cybersecurity leader, is redefining security for the cloud era with an endpoint and workload protection platform built from the ground up to stop breaches. The CrowdStrike Falcon® platform's single lightweight-agent architecture leverages cloud-scale artificial intelligence (AI) and offers real-time protection and visibility across the enterprise, preventing attacks on endpoints and workloads on or off the network. Powered by the proprietary CrowdStrike Threat Graph®, CrowdStrike Falcon correlates 5 trillion endpoint-related events per week in real time from across the globe, fueling one of the world's most advanced data platforms for security.

With CrowdStrike, customers benefit from better protection, better performance and immediate time-to-value delivered by the cloud-native Falcon platform.

There's only one thing to remember about CrowdStrike: We stop breaches.

Qualifying organizations can gain full access to Falcon Prevent™ by starting a free trial.

Learn more: https://www.crowdstrike.com/

Follow us: Blog | Twitter

© 2021 CrowdStrike, Inc. All rights reserved. CrowdStrike, the falcon logo, CrowdStrike Falcon and CrowdStrike Threat Graph are marks owned by CrowdStrike, Inc. and registered with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, and in other countries. CrowdStrike owns other trademarks and service marks, and may use the brands of third parties to identify their products and services.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210324005681/en/