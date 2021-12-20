CrowdStrike Adds New Strategic Partners To Groundbreaking CrowdXDR Alliance

CrowdStrike Inc., (Nasdaq: CRWD), a leader in cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, today announced that it has expanded the CrowdXDR Alliance to include key strategic partners across technology categories, including...

CrowdStrike Inc., (Nasdaq: CRWD), a leader in cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, today announced that it has expanded the CrowdXDR Alliance to include key strategic partners across technology categories, including cloud, Internet of Things (IoT) and network. The aim of the new partnerships is to deliver deep integrations that support the industry's broadest set of security telemetry, delivering powerful insights that allow customers to identify and hunt threats at an accelerated speed and scale, aiming to enhance productivity while solving for the security skills gap issues that most organizations are facing.

First announced at CrowdStrike's Fal.Con 2021 event, the CrowdXDR Alliance is a unified and open coalition that brings best-of-breed integrated solutions together to deliver industry-leading Extended Detection and Response (XDR) with comprehensive visibility, protection and control across business entities. Jointly with CrowdStrike partners, the CrowdXDR Alliance is establishing a standardized schema for data sharing and exchange to enrich Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) data with the most relevant, vendor-specific security telemetry - creating the fastest and most effective threat detection and response capabilities built at scale with security telemetry correlated from the broadest range of first and third-party sources across the technology ecosystem.

"The power of the CrowdXDR Alliance is in the commitment to open and unified data sharing amongst our partners across technologies that will further enrich EDR data and solve the gaps in existing legacy and next-gen tools across investigation, threat hunting and response capabilities. We established this community-driven approach to further extend partner value and deliver customers a holistic and simpler view of threats across the entire technology landscape to enable them to act with speed and precision," said Michael Sentonas, chief technology officer at CrowdStrike. "With the CrowdXDR Alliance, CrowdStrike is defining the standard for what XDR technology should be."

Cloudflare, Armis and ThreatWarrior are the latest partners to join the CrowdXDR Alliance. These industry leaders will join previously announced CrowdXDR Alliance partners including Google Cloud, Okta, ServiceNow, Zscaler, Netskope, Proofpoint, Extrahop, Mimecast, Claroty and Corelight. CrowdStrike and the CrowdXDR Alliance partners will aim to deliver:

● Productivity gains at accelerated speed and scale- Security teams are overwhelmed with alerts and false positives. The threat telemetry collected from the broad range of sources across multiple technologies and domains will empower security teams to identify and hunt for threats at an increased speed and scale .

● Extended visibility and control across all environments- The deep technology integrations will fuel a standardized common data schema to create an out-of-the-box integrated XDR solution, providing real-time detections and threat hunting across all domains and extending comprehensive visibility, protection and control across all environments.

● Improved value in existing investments- The CrowdXDR Alliance will provide powerful and relevant insights using data sources across identity, network, cloud and IoT solutions, extending the power of EDR beyond endpoints and improving the value of your existing security investments.

Partner quotes:

Cloud Security:

John Graham-Cumming, chief technology officer at Cloudflare- "Defending against today's threat environment requires observing every request, from every user, across every device on the distributed corporate network. Cloudflare's global network spans more than 250 cities in over 100 countries, blocking an average of 76 billion cyber threats each day. This provides customers with unparalleled insights, helping security teams better protect their organization. By joining the CrowdXDR Alliance, we'll be able to combine Cloudflare's global network with CrowdStrike's leading endpoint protection to help mutual customers stop cyberattacks anywhere in their network."

IoT:

Nadir Izrael, chief technology officer and co-founder at Armis - "Lack of visibility of unmanaged assets presents a significant gap in security strategy. We are excited to join the CrowdXDR Alliance to provide unmatched visibility and security. Through our integration, which combines device details from Falcon sensors with device details gathered by Armis, we are able to deliver a comprehensive view of every managed and unmanaged asset in the customer's environment."

Network Detection and Response:

Rob Lancaster, senior vice president of Product Management at ThreatWarrior- "Cybersecurity teams face a growing number of challenges as attackers become more sophisticated. They need complete visibility into network activity and real-time threat intelligence to combat these malicious threats. We are proud to work with CrowdStrike to extend detection and response capabilities across every infrastructure and provide customers the tools they need to stop threats faster."

