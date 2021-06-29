Crosslake Fibre Expands To The Big Apple

TORONTO & NEW YORK, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Crosslake Fibre, a leading provider of network services, announces today its latest connectivity on-ramp locations in New York at 60 Hudson Street and 111 8 th Avenue. 60 Hudson and 111 8 th are two of New York's major data centres and are critical interconnect locations for cloud service providers and network service providers. By establishing two new Points of Presence (PoPs) in these data centres, Crosslake has extended its Network Platform enabling customers to connect into its high-capacity routes from New York to major US cities and cross-border into Canada for connectivity to Toronto and Montreal.

"The additional PoPs in New York present a tremendous opportunity for Crosslake Fibre as we continue to grow our network reach and bring carrier-grade services to national and international organisations," states Crosslake Fibre CEO, Mike Cunningham. "Crosslake already operates the lowest latency, high-capacity network between the Toronto and the New Jersey Liquidity Triangle utilizing our unique subsea cable across Lake Ontario. We are now uniquely positioned to extend that low-latency and diverse connectivity into New York."

Crosslake's extended network in New York is designed and deployed utilizing a diverse metro fibre ring and offers direct interconnects with all major carriers and cloud hyperscalers. With low-latency, high-capacity, and diverse connections, it can deliver critical data services at speeds of up to 100 Gbps between key data centres in major North American markets.

