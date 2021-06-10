CrossCountry Mortgage Celebrates Launch Of $46 Million Headquarters Project

CLEVELAND, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CrossCountry Mortgage, LLC, one of the nation's largest and fastest growing retail mortgage lenders, today officially launched construction of its $46 million corporate campus in Cleveland's historic Superior Arts District. The company's founder and CEO, Ronald Leonhardt, Jr., and other executives were joined by Cleveland business leaders, state and local government officials and area artists in a celebration of the city's largest new headquarters project in nearly a decade. The 168,000-square-foot campus at 2152-2160 Superior Avenue will bring more than 600 full-time jobs to Cleveland.

Founded in 2003, CrossCountry Mortgage is a top 10 retail mortgage lender nationwide and the largest based in Ohio. With nearly 6,800 employees, it operates in all 50 states through a network of over 500 offices, more than 300 of which have opened in the past two years. The company, currently based in Brecksville, has appeared seven times on the Inc. 5000 list of the nation's fastest growing private businesses and has been recognized four times as a Northcoast 99 winner, representing the best workplaces for top talent in Northeast Ohio.

"We are the quintessential Cleveland story - we have built this business from the ground up through hard work and a shared commitment to make the mortgage process easy, stress-free and rewarding," Leonhardt said. "Like the tens of thousands of customers we help serve each year, we can't wait to move into our new home, located in an exciting and culturally rich neighborhood that has played a vital role in Cleveland's history."

Made possible through support from the City of Cleveland, Team NEO, JobsOhio and the Ohio Development Services Agency, the headquarters project includes the restoration and renovation of four industrial buildings dating back to as early as 1913. The site is the former headquarters, packaging and warehouse facility for TAP Packaging + Design. The business was formerly known as The Chilcote Company, a manufacturer of paperboard products.

"This is another outstanding example of continued progress toward the revitalization of an historic neighborhood and it brings new growth opportunities to Northeast Ohio," said J.P. Nauseef, JobsOhio president and CEO. "We appreciate the close collaboration with our partners and CrossCountry Mortgage to help the company continue its success in Ohio."

The facility will feature a 4,600-square-foot training center where the company will help prepare thousands of participants to become next-generation mortgage professionals. CrossCountry Mortgage's comprehensive training program is a major draw for recent high school and college graduates and others who want to pursue careers in roles ranging from loan processing to underwriting and closing.

"Our new work environment and central location will help make our training activities even more appealing and effective," said Jennifer Stracensky, chief operating officer. "Participants will be able to explore new career paths while learning and working in a beautifully restored facility located in an amazing part of Cleveland. The opportunity here is enormous."

The project will include extensive masonry and structural restoration, roof replacement, utility upgrades and installation of nearly 160 windows. New elevators and other changes will ensure compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Building interiors will be transformed from factory and warehouse spaces to an open, comfortable and highly collaborative environment. A 7,100-foot commons area will be illuminated by a 40- by 60-foot skylight. Other amenities will include a conference center, barista, grab-and-go food pantry, commercial kitchen that will be run by local restaurants and a 8,600-foot gym with a group fitness studio and locker facilities. Construction is scheduled to be completed by the end of the year.

Yearlong Art Competition

To celebrate its new role as a member of the Superior Arts District community, the company invited local artists Jenna Conforti, Scott Goss and Bob Peck + Rich Cihlar to offer live demonstrations of their work, and announced a yearlong competition that will award the winner an opportunity to showcase their art in the new headquarters.

The competition will accept proposals on a quarterly basis and select three artists per round. The public will be invited to vote for their favorite artist in each round at PainttheDistrict.com.

"As this historic neighborhood continues to rise, so does its creative energy," said Laura Soave, chief brand officer. "That played a big role in Ron's choice of this property for our headquarters. It will help us continue to attract smart, hardworking new team members who appreciate having an inspiring place to go to work every day."

CROSSCOUNTRY MORTGAGE, LLC is a top 10 retail mortgage lender in America, founded in 2003 by CEO Ronald J. Leonhardt, Jr. The company has more than 6,000 employees and licenses in all 50 states. A direct lender and approved seller and servicer by Freddie Mac, Fannie Mae and Ginnie Mae, CCM offers a broad portfolio of home purchase and refinance programs ranging from conventional and jumbo mortgages to government-insured programs for Veterans and rural homebuyers. Additional options include down payment assistance, home equity products, and expedited closing programs. CrossCountry Mortgage is on the Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies and a recipient of several other local and national awards for sales and growth. For more information, please visit crosscountrymortgage.com.

