CrossCountry Consulting Strengthens Its Coupa Practice With Expanding Leadership

MCLEAN, Va., June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CrossCountry Consulting, a leading business advisory firm, today announced that long-established procurement and supply chain expert Cade Lutz has joined the firm as a Partner in the Coupa practice. He brings extensive industry and consulting experience, building high-performing client service teams that deliver bottom-line savings while improving the capability, efficiency, and service delivery of the procurement function. He will expand CrossCountry's already well-established global Coupa delivery capability in helping clients solve complex implementation and integration challenges.

Over the past 20 years, Lutz has worked with global Fortune 500 clients to transform their procurement function into a value-creating partner of the business, redefining their strategy and operating model while implementing existing enterprise resource planning (ERP), cloud and emerging technologies to enhance outcomes. These capabilities will help to achieve measurable value for CrossCountry's clients and partners. As a Coupa partner, CrossCountry has developed a proven and tested engagement methodology to guide their global client base towards process efficiencies and strategic value through Coupa's core modules and power applications.

"The business environment continues to evolve, and our clients look to us to help solve their toughest business challenges through superior technology solutions. As we continue to grow, Cade is the right leader to help us expand the innovation team and toolkit to deliver increased value in our technology and transformation projects," said Erik Linn, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at CrossCountry Consulting. "Cade's proven track record of success and shared better experience values and vision will be invaluable to our clients and teams."

"The past year has thrust procurement and supply chain leaders into the company and public spotlight like never before, requiring them to rely on partners who they trust, are nimble, and have the experience to deliver fast and at a global scale," said Lutz. "This is the core of what CrossCountry brings. The expansive knowledge and experience of the Coupa team, combined with an enhanced procurement transformation capability, creates a compelling opportunity for our clients at a time when they are required to change."

Most recently, Lutz was a Director in PwC's Digital Procurement and Sourcing team where he co-led the Coupa practice and Procurement Transformation capability. He began his career at the Ford Motor Company in the Vehicle Operations and Supply Chain functions.

To learn more about CrossCountry Consulting 's Coupa offering, click here.

CrossCountry Consulting is a trusted business advisory firm that provides customized finance, accounting, human capital management, risk, operations and technology consulting services to leading organizations facing complex change. We partner with our clients to help them navigate pressing business challenges and achieve goals related to improving operations, minimizing risks and enabling future growth. For more information, visit www.crosscountry-consulting.com.

Contact: Lea Hutchins, lhutchins@crosscountry-consulting.com, (703) 244-8471

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/crosscountry-consulting-strengthens-its-coupa-practice-with-expanding-leadership-301307946.html

SOURCE CrossCountry Consulting