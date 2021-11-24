Crosschq Hires New Head Of Business Development And Partnerships To Expand Reach

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Crosschq , pioneers of the Talent Intelligence Cloud ™ powering a revolution in data-driven hiring and people analytics, announced today Margot Mazur as Head of Business Development and Partnerships. In her role at Crosschq, Mazur will manage and optimize partner channels, develop a partner strategy, and collaborate across marketing and cross-channel initiatives.

"Margot is an accomplished leader in helping companies create partnership strategies that align sales and marketing, including partnerships for integrations and comarketing to fuel lead generation and product adoption," said Crosschq CEO and Co-Founder Michael Fitzsimmons. "We're lucky to have a seasoned executive such as Margot join our team and support our mission of helping companies hire better."

Prior to joining Crosschq, Mazur served as Senior Marketing Manager for Global Co-Marketing Acquisition at HubSpot before being promoted to Principal Marketing Manager for Strategic Partnerships. Earlier she worked as Senior Partnership Coordinator at Wistia, Community Manager at Codecademy and Marketing Manager for Citymaps. Mazur holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Political Science and Government and a certificate at Harvard University in Strategic Business Management.

"This company is a rocket ship with a deeply ingrained mission," added Mazur. "Through their talent intelligence cloud, their analytics software, and reference check tools, they're helping companies build diverse teams with candidates that are supported for growth, and I'm excited to be part of that mission."

Crosschq recently closed its Series A round led by Tiger Global Management with new investment from Okta Ventures and several HR leaders from Lyft, Google, Pinterest, Postmates, eBay and others. To learn more about Crosschq or to request a demo, visit https://crosschq.com/.

About CrosschqCrosschq is powering a revolution in data-driven hiring and people analytics to help companies better recruit and retain talent. Crosschq's Talent Intelligence Cloud ™ provides solutions across the new hire lifecycle to help enhance sourcing, screening, and onboarding new hires while providing a single source of truth for customers to accurately measure Quality of Hire. The company's AI-driven cloud-based SaaS solutions were built with a talent-first approach prioritizing trust and transparency, minimizing bias, and protecting privacy. Leading innovative companies like Snowflake, Hubspot, Glassdoor, Upwork and Dish Networks trust Crosschq to help build diverse, winning teams. Founded in 2018, Crosschq is backed by Tiger Global Management, GGV Capital, Bessemer Venture Partners, SAP.iO, Intersect Capital, Okta Ventures, Slack Fund, and Rocketship.vc. To learn more, visit crosschq.com.

