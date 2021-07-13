CrossBridge Health Acquires Geisinger-developed PACER Software

DANVILLE, Pa., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Geisinger's Patient Centric Electronic Redesign (PACER) patient monitoring and clinical workflow software has been acquired by CrossBridge Health, a data, analytics and software development firm dedicated to improving outcomes and lowering the cost of treating patients with chronic inflammatory diseases.

PACER was developed by Eric Newman, M.D., director of rheumatology at Geisinger, as its primary care delivery tool for rheumatology. The software captures and analyzes data from patients, care providers, and the electronic health record to improve communication, patient care and health outcomes. PACER is the only rheumatology software program that has improved care on a population level, according to a published analysis of 2,600 patients with rheumatoid arthritis.

"Our digital transformation team has partnered with rheumatology leadership for years to design and develop a product that has been fully integrated into routine care delivery," said Rebecca Stametz, vice president of digital transformation at Geisinger's Steele Institute for Health Innovation. "We are excited for CrossBridge to create the next phase of PACER within their platform to help serve patients nationally and with other chronic conditions."

CrossBridge will continue to support Geisinger's rheumatology care while integrating PACER as a component of its patient care and analytics software. The CrossBridge platform is improving outcomes and quality of life for patients with chronic inflammatory diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, neurology, and dermatology.

"By scaling what Geisinger has proven, we can improve outcomes for many more people living with chronic diseases," said Bill Conlan, chief executive officer of CrossBridge. "Including PACER in our integrated platform will continue to help us improve overall care while lowering costs for more patients, specialists, and payers."

About GeisingerGeisinger is committed to making better health easier for the more than 1 million people it serves. Founded more than 100 years ago by Abigail Geisinger, the system now includes nine hospital campuses, a health plan with more than half a million members, a Research Institute, and the Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine. With nearly 24,000 employees and more than 1,600 employed physicians, Geisinger boosts its hometown economies in Pennsylvania by billions of dollars annually. Learn more at geisinger.org or connect with us on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn and Twitter .

About CrossBridge CrossBridge is improving outcomes for patients with chronic inflammatory diseases. By bringing value-based care to rheumatology, gastroenterology, dermatology, and neurology, the CrossBridge platform increases patient access and engagement while lowering the total cost of care. CrossBridge aligns financial and clinical incentives between specialist physicians, pharma and payers to optimize care delivery using guideline and RWD evidence-based care pathways. Inflammatory disorders and autoimmune diseases impact ~25 million people in the United States and result in $140 billion a year in healthcare spend.

