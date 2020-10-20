Cross Country Healthcare To Attend The Credit Suisse 29th Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: CCRN) announced today that it is scheduled to participate in the Credit Suisse 29 th Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference taking place November 9-12, 2020.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: CCRN) announced today that it is scheduled to participate in the Credit Suisse 29 th Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference taking place November 9-12, 2020. Kevin C. Clark, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, and William J. Burns, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will host investor meetings on November 10th. No formal presentation will be made.

About Cross Country Healthcare

