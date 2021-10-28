Cross Country Healthcare named a Top Workplace in Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, and Remote Work (Graphic: Business Wire)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc., (Nasdaq: CCRN) a leading provider of advisory and workforce solutions including contingent staffing, permanent placement and other consultative services for healthcare clients, has received two national Culture Excellence...

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc., (Nasdaq: CCRN) a leading provider of advisory and workforce solutions including contingent staffing, permanent placement and other consultative services for healthcare clients, has received two national Culture Excellence Awards from Energage. The company was named a Top Workplace in both the Diversity, Equity & Inclusion and Remote Work categories. In February, Cross Country Healthcare earned Energage's 2021 Top Workplaces USA award.

"Over the past several years, we have accelerated our intention to create a diverse, cross-cultural workforce and promote the development and advancement of underrepresented groups within our organization. We have already seen measurable results in revenue growth, employee retention and overall innovation when it comes to solving challenges within the healthcare staffing industry," said Colin P. McDonald, senior vice president of human resources at Cross Country Healthcare.

"Additionally, the pandemic highlighted opportunities to improve our focus on the physical and mental health and well-being of our employees, which is why we immediately adopted a remote work office model in March of 2020," McDonald added. "The has led to higher levels of work-life balance, job satisfaction and productivity gains across departments according to both internal and external surveys of our employees."

Energage supports the Top Workplaces national awards program, as well as regional employer recognition programs in 58 markets nationwide, in partnership with major media outlets such as The Washington Post, The Boston Globe, The Dallas Morning News, Star Tribune, Chicago Tribune and The Arizona Republic. Its national Culture Excellence Awards are announced each quarter throughout the year.

Top Workplaces National Culture Excellence awards are based solely on employee feedback from Energage's anonymous, science-based employee engagement survey. Energage evaluates organizations against the industry's most robust benchmark, based on its 15 years of research and data from 70,000 organizations and 23 million employee surveys.

"As companies struggle to recruit and retain employees, it's crucial for businesses to establish cultures demonstrating that associates are welcomed, valued and treated justly," said Dan Kessler, president and chief operating officer of Energage. "The awards this quarter showcase companies that are doing this exceptionally well, listening to employee feedback and taking steps for continuous improvement."

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (CCH) is a leader in providing total talent management including strategic workforce solutions, contingent staffing, permanent placement, and consultative services for healthcare customers. Leveraging our 35 years of industry expertise and insight, CCH solves complex labor-related challenges for customers while providing high-quality outcomes and exceptional patient care.

As a multi-year Best of Staffing® Award winner, CCH is committed to an exceptionally high level of service to both our clients and our healthcare professionals. CCH was the first publicly traded staffing firm to obtain The Joint Commission Certification, which it still holds with a Letter of Distinction. In February 2021, CCH earned Energage's inaugural 2021 Top Workplaces USA award. CCH has a longstanding history of investing in its diversity, equality, and inclusion strategic initiatives as a key component of the organization's overall corporate social responsibility program which is closely aligned with its core values to create a better future for its people, communities, the planet, and its shareholders.

About Energage

Energage is a purpose-driven technology company that powers Top Workplaces, the premier employer recognition program. Analyzing data from a short, research-based employee survey, Energage identifies people-first Top Workplaces across the country, as well as regionally in partnership with 58 of the nation's most reputable media outlets. National, quarterly awards recognize Top Workplaces in culture-specific topics important to job seekers, such as Appreciation, Compensation, DE&I, Remote Work, Woman-Led, Work-Life Flexibility, and more. Energage empowers organizations to exceed the competition, evaluate where they stand in the market, and engage with employees. More than 70,000 organizations have completed over 23 million employee surveys, including some of the nation's leading brands: Accenture, Ace Hardware, The Atlanta Hawks, Go Daddy, Facebook, Hubspot, Microsoft, Progressive Insurance, Salesforce and Wayfair. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

