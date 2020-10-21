Cross Country Healthcare Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release Date And Conference Call Information

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: CCRN) will hold its quarterly conference call to discuss its third quarter 2020 financial results on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at 5:00 p.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: CCRN) will hold its quarterly conference call to discuss its third quarter 2020 financial results on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (the "Company") intends to distribute its earnings press release after market close on Wednesday, November 4, 2020.

This call will be webcast live and can be accessed at the Company's website at www.crosscountryhealthcare.com or by dialing 888-566-1099 from anywhere in the U.S. or by dialing 773-799-3716 from non-U.S. locations - Passcode: Cross Country. A replay of the webcast will be available from November 4th through November 19th at the Company's website and a replay of the conference call will be available by telephone by calling 800-391-9847 from anywhere in the U.S. or 402-220-3093 from non-U.S. locations - Passcode: 2020.

