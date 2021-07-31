Cross Border E-Commerce Logistics Market In Air Freight & Logistics Industry To Grow By USD 44.61 Billion | Technavio

APAC contributes to the highest incremental growth of 43% of the cross border e-commerce logistics market during the forecast period, as per Technavio.

"Increasing penetration of mobile computing devices and the growth of e-Commerce startups will further boost market growth during the forecast period", says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. COVID-19 will have at Par on the cross border e-commerce logistics market. The market growth in 2021 is likely to increase compared to the market growth in 2020.

The cross-border e-commerce logistics market in the Air Freight & Logistics industry is expected to grow by USD 44.61 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 11% during 2021-2025, as per the new report from Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Cross border eCommerce Logistics Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist cross border e-commerce logistics market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the cross border e-commerce logistics market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the cross border e-commerce logistics market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of cross border e-commerce logistics market vendors

Cross border eCommerce Logistics Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the cross-border e-commerce logistics market. A.P. Moller Maersk AS, Aramex International LLC, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., CEVA Logistics AG, Deutsche Post AG, DSV Panalpina AS, FedEx Corp., Kuehne Nagel International AG, United Parcel Service Inc., and XPO Logistics Inc. are some of the major market participants.

The cross border e-commerce logistics market report covers the following areas:

Cross border eCommerce Logistics Market Size

Cross border eCommerce Logistics Market Trends

Cross border eCommerce Logistics Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the growth of eCommerce startups as one of the prime reasons driving the Cross border eCommerce Logistics Market growth during the next few years.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Service

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

