Cronos Group Inc. To Hold Virtual 2021 Annual Meeting Of Shareholders

TORONTO, April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) (TSX: CRON) ("Cronos Group" or the "Company") will hold its 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on Friday, June 25, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. EDT.

Due to the continued public health concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic, to mitigate risks to the health and safety of our communities, shareholders, employees and other stakeholders, Cronos Group will be conducting the meeting in a virtual-only format via live audio webcast. Registered shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders will have an equal opportunity to participate in the 2021 Annual Meeting online regardless of their geographic location, including a chance to ask questions and vote.

The Company's proxy statement describing the formal business to be conducted at the meeting and containing detailed instructions about how to participate in the meeting is available on the Investors section of the Company's website at https://ir.thecronosgroup.com/financial-information/annual-meeting.

Access InformationDate: Friday, June 25, 2021Time: 11:00 a.m. EDTLive Audio Webcast Online at: https://web.lumiagm.com/226761154Password: cronos2021

ReplayA replay of the Annual Meeting will be available in the investor relations section of the Company's website ( https://ir.thecronosgroup.com/events-presentations) starting about 24 hours after the meeting is finished.

About Cronos Group Inc.
Cronos Group is an innovative global cannabinoid company with international production and distribution across five continents.

Cronos Group ContactShayne LaidlawTel: (416) 504-0004 investor.relations@thecronosgroup.com