Croesus Announces The Appointment Of Mr. Matthieu Cardinal As Vice-president, Business Development And Strategic Partnerships

MONTRÉAL, Nov. 30, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Croesus president Mr. Sylvain Simpson is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Matthieu Cardinal as Vice-president, Business Development and Strategic Partnerships. Mr. Cardinal will assume responsibilities for Croesus's sales, marketing, client account management, and external partnerships on January 6, 2021.

"Following a rigorous selection process, Croesus's management team and board of directors approved the appointment of Mr. Cardinal, a recognized leader in the FinTech sector in Quebec and Canada. He has the qualities and skills needed to fill this new strategic position, which will help the company fulfill its growth and community involvement objectives," said Mr. Simpson.

Mr. Cardinal expressed his pleasure with the appointment. "I am very excited to contribute to Croesus's success. This Quebec FinTech has paved the way for many others, and I look forward to working with the existing team to meet the challenges ahead. Considering tech and regulatory changes in the financial services industry, we will explore new avenues of growth and key partnerships to ensure that the largest possible number of advisors and investors benefit from all that Croesus's suite of solutions has to offer," he said.

Matthieu Cardinal is currently Vice-president, FinTech Development and Corporate Affairs, at Finance Montréal. In this capacity, he has led efforts to develop the Montréal FinTech scene both locally and internationally. He was president of the Canada FinTech Forum organizing committee. He also founded and managed the Montréal FinTech Station. Mr. Cardinal sits on the Autorité des marchés financiers' information and technology advisory committee and serves on the Investment Industry Association of Canada's FinTech Working Group. Mr. Cardinal has nearly 20 years of professional experience and is an MBA graduate from HEC Montréal.

About CroesusFounded in 1987, Croesus is a FinTech offering cutting-edge, easy-to-use, and highly secure wealth management solutions. With over 180 employees in Montréal and Toronto, the Canadian leader draws on expertise and know-how to provide products and services tailored to the needs of the financial services industry. Its portfolio management solutions and application programming interfaces (APIs) maximize performance, and its data analytics tool allows financial services professionals to make informed decisions. Through the years, Croesus has won several awards as a high-quality product supplier, as well as an employer of choice. In 2019, Croesus acquired softTarget, a company specializing in portfolio rebalancing, whose flagship software iBalance is being integrated with its sophisticated solutions offering.

SOURCE Croesus