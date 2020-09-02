Critter Cops Secures Partnerships With Thousands Of Billboards Nationwide, Expanding Exposure Of Lost Pets

NEW YORK, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In an effort to help pet owners increase their chances of finding their lost pets, Australia-based company Critter Cops has partnered with thousands of billboards across the United States to advertise lost pets for...

NEW YORK, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In an effort to help pet owners increase their chances of finding their lost pets, Australia-based company Critter Cops has partnered with thousands of billboards across the United States to advertise lost pets for a fraction of the normal billboard fees. For only $150 dollars, pet owners can have their lost pet featured on a local billboard and shared with other advertisers for seven days. Critter Cops is currently the only company in the world offering this service. The initial announcement of the billboard service on Facebook received an almost "viral" response—to date, the announcement post has over 6,000 Reactions, 4,000 Shares, and 600 comments.

"When a pet is lost, it's absolutely essential to get the word out to as many people as you can, as fast as possible. Billboards can do just that. But gaining access to one quickly and affordably can be difficult for pet owners seeking to reunite with their lost pets," said Bini Mudaliar, Chief Marketing Officer at Critter Cops. "Our billboard service helps pet owners feature their lost pets on a local billboard fast and at a low cost. We have been overwhelmed with the magnitude of inquiries since the announcement but we are embracing it and are truly humbled by the positive feedback we've received. We would also love for more animal shelters to spread the word about this new option because it is so much more successful in facilitating reunions in the early stages when animal shelters are initially contacted by owners."

Pet owners seeking to purchase a billboard for a lost pet can do so by filling in a billboard order form on the Critter Cops website, and a refund may be received any time prior to the billboard ad going live.

Critter Cops adds contracts for new billboard locations monthly. The company also endeavors to have its billboard service available worldwide within the next 12 months to two years.

In addition to its billboard service, Critter Cops offers various other services aimed at helping pet owners reunite with their lost pets. They include enlisting a group of 130 people competing to find a confirmed match, a unique option to have an ad for a lost pet appear randomly on the private Facebook walls of residents living within 10 miles of the pet owner's area code, and a tailored and intensive two-week service designed for stolen pets that comprises of a nationwide search for pets on sale, a Facebook ad campaign that reaches residents living within 100 miles, and a dedicated website where people can submit anonymous tips.

Critter Cops is also the largest group of stolen pet advocates in the world, hosting as many events as possible to create awareness on how to prevent pet theft. And the company continues to grow awareness in this arena as it believes that education will increase vigilance. Additionally, as possible, Critter Cops is working on creating as many working relationships with local law enforcement across all counties.

Critter Cops operates in the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand and the U.K. The billboards are currently only available in the U.S., but the company is working to feature the service worldwide.

Based in Australia, Critter Cops is a worldwide lost pet services provider operating in the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and the U.K. The company offers online searches utilizing a team of 130 competing searchers, a unique Facebook campaign that targets residents surrounding a pet owner's area code, a billboard ad service, and a comprehensive, intensive search service made for stolen pets. For more information on Critter Cops, please visit CritterCops.net .

