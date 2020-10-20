DUBLIN, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ResearchAndMarkets.compublished a new article on the whiskey industry "Critics of the Accelerated Whiskey Aging Process Argue the Process May Not Replicate the Full Flavor of Traditionally Aged Whiskies"

Several US based distilleries are working on accelerated aging technologies sometimes in combination with the traditional barrel aging process. Lost Spirits uses a patented chemical reactor while Cleveland Whiskey uses high intensity light and heat to trigger reactions that typically take years. Critics of the accelerated aging process argue the process may struggle to replicate the full flavor of traditionally aged whiskies. Several markets such as the UK and the EU also require spirits to be matured in order to be sold as whiskey. In contrast, the US does not specify an aging process for whiskey. Bespoken Spirits recently announced that it has raised a $2.6 million seed funding round. The company has developed a data driven process to accelerate whiskey aging and create specific flavors within days instead of decades while using a fraction of the wood and energy of traditional barrel aging. As well as creating its own brand of spirits, Bespoken Spirits also provides maturation as a service for rectifiers and distillers and produces custom private label spirits for retailers, bars and restaurants.

