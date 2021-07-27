Critical Care Diagnostics Market To Reach USD 1.83 Billion During 2021-2025| Insights On COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Key Drivers, Trends, And Products Offered By Major Vendors | Technavio

NEW YORK, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The critical care diagnostics market in the Health Care Supplies industry is poised to grow by USD 1.

NEW YORK, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The critical care diagnostics market in the Health Care Supplies industry is poised to grow by USD 1.83 billion during 2021-2025. Technavio's latest market research report estimates that the critical care diagnostics market will progress at a CAGR of 17.40%. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Abbott Laboratories, Becton, Dickinson and Co., bioMerieux SA, Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Chembio Diagnostics Inc., Danaher Corp., EKF Diagnostics Holdings Plc, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Quidel Corp., and Siemens AG are some of the major market participants.

The growing focus on diagnosis of chronic conditions and infectious diseases will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Critical Care Diagnostics Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Critical Care Diagnostics Market is segmented as below:

Application

Microbial and Infectious Disease Testing



Hematology Testing



Cardiac and Lipid Testing



Coagulation Testing



Others

Geographic

North America



Europe



Asia



ROW

Critical Care Diagnostics Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and ScopeSome of the major vendors of the critical care diagnostics market in Health Care Supplies industry include Abbott Laboratories, Becton, Dickinson and Co., bioMerieux SA, Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Chembio Diagnostics Inc., Danaher Corp., EKF Diagnostics Holdings Plc, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Quidel Corp., and Siemens AG. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The report also covers the following areas :

Critical Care Diagnostics Market size

Critical Care Diagnostics Market trends

Critical Care Diagnostics Market analysis

Market trends such as increasing number of M&A is likely to positively impact the market. However, factors such as lack of skilled professionals may threaten the growth of the market.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the critical care diagnostics market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Critical Care Diagnostics Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist critical care diagnostics market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the critical care diagnostics market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the critical care diagnostics market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of critical care diagnostics market vendors

Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.

