Criteo Welcomes Best Buy To Retail Media Ecosystem And Platform, Enabling Brand Marketers To Reach More Consumer Electronics Shoppers Online

The addition of Best Buy to the platform will provide ease of buying for advertisers while enhancing the seamless shopping experience for Best Buy customers in the U.S. and Canada

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Criteo S.A. (CRTO) - Get Report, the global technology company that provides the world's leading Commerce Media Platform, today announced a new milestone: leading consumer electronics retailer, Best Buy, a longstanding Criteo customer, has signed on to the company's retail media ecosystem and platform. As of August, advertisers can use Criteo's cross-retailer, self-service platform to reach BestBuy.com and BestBuy.ca shoppers in the U.S. and Canada. Through sponsored products, the platform will help customers further discover and purchase the products they need.

"The full range of tech products and services that we provide to customers have helped us build relationships with them that extend well before and after they use their technology," said Frank Crowson, Chief Marketing Officer at Best Buy. "First-party data helps us enhance the customer experience both in stores and on BestBuy.com. By joining Criteo's retail media platform, we'll be able to better serve our customers with relevant content we know they're looking for when shopping online."

As consumers continue to flock to e-commerce websites, Criteo's retail media platform enables brand marketers and agencies to reach consumers across leading e-commerce sites, while executing campaigns with full transparency and control. Fueled by Criteo's Artificial Intelligence, Criteo's retail media ads conform to the same targeting and personalization as retailers' organic product placements, ensuring a seamless and relevant shopper experience.

Today, Best Buy generates $47 billion in annual revenue. With Best Buy joining the retail media platform, Criteo will continue to power sponsored product ads for Best Buy while enabling advertisers to leverage several formats, targeting options, and flexible measurement models to address the entire customer journey.

"Having worked together since 2015, we've seen Best Buy continuously evolve to meet the needs of their customers and create a uniquely loyal base of shoppers," said Geoffroy Martin, EVP and General Manager, Growth Portfolio at Criteo. "Brands and agencies see tremendous value in reaching Best Buy customers and, as part of our retail media ecosystem, advertisers have access to the most flexible tools for delivering a relevant experience."

Retail media is a central piece to Criteo's Commerce Media strategy, and - together with its performance marketing, audience targeting, and contextual advertising capabilities - is essential to helping marketers and media owners work together to drive trusted and impactful commerce outcomes.

