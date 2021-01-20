Criteo Builds Out Roster Of New Talent To Accelerate Execution On New Vision

NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Criteo S.A. (CRTO) - Get Report, the global technology company powering the world's marketers with trusted and impactful advertising, today announced the appointment of four key hires to accelerate business growth: Jon Kaiser as Global Vice President, Agency Business Development and Partnerships, Rory Mitchell as Executive Managing Director, Americas, Joe Stevens as Chief Information Security Officer and Ingmar Zach as Senior Vice President, Product. The new talent underscores Criteo's commitment to its transformational plans in turning the company's assets into the world's leading Commerce Media Platform, a media activation platform for brands, agencies and retailers to optimize their sales and digital advertising returns.

Strengthen Agency Partnerships and Revenue

As Global Vice President, Agency Business Development and Partnerships, Kaiser will spearhead efforts to strengthen Criteo's relationships with advertising agencies. He brings over 25 years of advertising and media experience to the company, with much of his career spent in leadership roles at agencies managing domestic and international client assignments. Most recently, he was at Omnicom Media Group, where he led global digital media strategy for PepsiCo and all media investment on key accounts including McDonald's and AT&T.

Mitchell will fill the role of Executive Managing Director, Americas and will lead Criteo's commercial team including customer success, operational efficiency and revenue. He joins Criteo with over 15 years of enterprise sales and client success experience in senior roles at CheetahMail, Experian Marketing Services and Cheetah Digital. Most recently, Mitchell was Chief Revenue Officer at Adtech firm SteelHouse, where he was responsible for revenue strategy and execution, customer success, and revenue operations.

David Fox, Chief Commercial Officer and Chief Development Officer at Criteo noted: "The addition of Jon and Rory will bring invaluable experience to Criteo as we accelerate client acquisition efforts and place a greater focus on our agency partnerships. I'm elated to welcome them to the team."

Safeguard and Monetize First-Party Data

As Senior Vice President, Product, Zach will be responsible for the product strategy and development of Criteo's leading first-party data network to drive marketing outcomes across all stages of the customer journey. Zach joins Criteo with 20 years of experience innovating and operating in digital product management roles across the U.S. and European markets. Most recently, he served as Chief Product Officer at LiveIntent.

"As we deepen our role of helping partners unlock the value of their first-party data, I'm thrilled to have Ingmar driving product initiatives that will profoundly shape privacy-first advertising and commerce across the Criteo network," said Todd Parsons, Chief Product Officer at Criteo. "Ingmar's role is integral to our efforts to prepare for the post-cookie world and use our commerce data to improve targeting, personalization and measurement for marketers."

Stevens joins Criteo as Chief Information Security Officer with over two decades of international experience building innovative global organizations and applying a business value approach to security and technology. He previously held lead security roles at Radio Free Europe, Schibsted Media Group, Daily Mail Group Trust and GTT Communications. In his role, Stevens will help protect and safeguard Criteo's growing first-party data through industry-leading best practices.

Diarmuid Gill, Chief Technology Offer at Criteo said: "Data security is of utmost importance to Criteo. Joe will ensure that as we build new solutions and transform our business, we'll continue to adhere with the highest standards of data protection and security that meet our longstanding 'privacy by design' approach."

Kaiser and Mitchell will be based in the United States and will report to David Fox. Zach will be based in Munich, Germany and will report to Todd Parsons. Stevens will be based in Paris, France and will report to Diarmuid Gill.

About Criteo Criteo (CRTO) - Get Report is the global technology company powering the world's marketers with trusted and impactful advertising. 2,600 Criteo team members partner with over 20,000 customers and thousands of publishers around the globe to deliver effective advertising across all channels, by applying advanced machine learning to unparalleled data sets. Criteo empowers companies of all sizes with the technology they need to better know and serve their customers. For more information, please visit www.criteo.com.

