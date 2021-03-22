Criteo Affirms Its Commitment To Diversity, Equity And Inclusion

NEW YORK, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Criteo S.A. (CRTO) - Get Report, the global technology company powering the world's marketers with trusted and impactful advertising, today announced two milestones in its commitment to diversity and inclusion, including the appointment of Rachel Scheel, former GE Healthcare Executive for Culture, Inclusion, Diversity and Engagement, as its first Senior Vice President of Global Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, and the unveiling of its Pay Parity Action Plan, in which the company commits to regular gender pay equity analysis for full pay parity across the organization. These investments underscore Criteo's ongoing efforts to foster a diverse and inclusive workplace and drive sustainable and meaningful change across the industry.

Cultivating an Inclusive Workforce

As Criteo's first leader dedicated to DE&I, Scheel will be responsible for designing and driving Criteo's Global Diversity, Equity and Inclusion program, collaborating across the organization to launch strategic initiatives that foster a more diverse and inclusive culture. In this role, Scheel will work closely with executives to define and execute on long-term and data-driven strategies to improve organizational culture, ensure alignment of people management processes, and enact a successful diversity recruitment program. Additionally, she will provide strategic guidance to Criteo's multiple Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) and Allyship group, while developing resources and trainings for employees to contribute to creating an environment where diversity thrives.

Scheel joins Criteo with over 20 years of experience in HR leadership roles. She started her career in Brisbane, Australia after receiving her Bachelor of Business (HRM) and recently completed her Executive MBA. Prior to joining Criteo, she was the Global Executive for Culture, Inclusion, Diversity and Engagement at GE Healthcare. In this role, she was responsible for driving employee engagement for the business along with the diversity and inclusion strategy, and aligning with learning and development, talent, reward and employee life-cycle mechanisms to do so.

"In my career, I have been a passionate advocate for diversity and making a real difference both inside and outside of an organization," said Scheel. "I am eager to drive Criteo forward in becoming equitable throughout every level of the company, driving engagement from leadership, to management and employees to deliver an inclusive culture."

Achieving Full Pay Parity

In its efforts towards gender equality, Criteo has focused in on providing wage parity across genders. The company has closed the salary gap of men and women to zero, reaching full pay parity regardless of gender. Moving forward, as part of its Pay Parity Action Plan, the company has committed to regular gender pay equity analysis and will remedy any discrepancies as appropriate. Furthermore, in order to remove bias, all internal and external applicants will be assessed by their relevant skills and experience against internal and external compensation benchmarking data in order to determine a suitable offer, rather than historical salary levels.

"At Criteo, we strive to foster a diverse and inclusive culture that aligns with our greater corporate strategy and values, and we realize that in order to drive change, we need to take action. Our achievement in closing the pay gap companywide is just the first step in our greater plan and I am thrilled to have Rachel join the team to continue these efforts and accelerate Criteo's journey to becoming fully equitable," said Denis Collin, Chief People Officer at Criteo. "She has been a positive agent of change at multiple organizations throughout her career and I am confident that she will do the same for Criteo."

About Criteo Criteo (CRTO) - Get Report is the global technology company powering the world's marketers with trusted and impactful advertising. 2,600 Criteo team members partner with over 21,000 customers and thousands of publishers around the globe to deliver effective advertising across all channels, by applying advanced machine learning to unparalleled data sets. Criteo empowers companies of all sizes with the technology they need to better know and serve their customers. For more information, please visit www.criteo.com.

Contact: Jessica Meyers, Director, PR, Americas, J.meyers@criteo.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/criteo-affirms-its-commitment-to-diversity-equity-and-inclusion-301252464.html

SOURCE Criteo