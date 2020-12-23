Crispy Green Offers Scholarship Opportunity To Design Students Enrolled At US Colleges Or Universities

FAIRFIELD, N.J., Dec. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention all art and design students currently enrolled at a US college or university—here's a chance to win a $1,000 scholarship AND have an original design featured in an upcoming ad campaign. Crispy Green, headquartered in Fairfield, N.J., is excited to offer this opportunity to students who are interested in winning this $1,000 scholarship, as well as gain a foothold into their professional career by working on a national campaign with a well-known brand.

$1,000 Scholarship Offer to Design Students

Last year we offered a smaller contest to local colleges, and were happy to award a student at Fairleigh Dickinson University the prize for her entry. Here is the winning design from last year:

The chosen winner will have their original design featured on apparel and other promotional materials. The winner will receive design credit and also be featured on Crispy Green's website and social media.

Angela Liu, Founder and CEO of Crispy Green explains more about this opportunity. "We are super excited to offer this first-time national scholarship opportunity to students across the nation. As a healthy snack brand, our mission is to Use food as a force for good®. This starts with offering clean, healthy and delicious snacks to encourage a healthy lifestyle; but we extend this mission to also support organizations such as Feeding America, LISC and local food banks, while continuing to educate healthy lifestyle tips and information through our consumer website, SmartLifebites and social outreach. Offering this scholarship opportunity to students across the country is just another extension of our mission."

All contest details can be found here: Crispy Green Go! Designs must be submitted by February 1, 2021 to qualify. The Crispy Green team is looking forward to receiving submissions.

Using Food As A Force For Good™ Crispy Green uses food as a force for good by offering a variety of healthy, clean portable snacks of the highest quality for people who live an active lifestyle and seek brands that align with their values. Its consumer education website, SmartLifebites, offers practical tips and information on healthy lifestyle topics such as fitness, nutrition, family, travel, as well as providing solutions to minimize food waste and help fight hunger.

About Crispy Green, Inc.People are seeking healthy, tasty snacks to fuel their active lifestyle. Crispy Green provides 100% pure fruit as a grab-n-go snack that satisfies without sacrificing taste, while adding more fruit to their diet.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Fairfield, NJ, Crispy Green, Inc. is the number one freeze-dried fruit snack in the U.S., according to the latest SPINS research, ending 6/30/20. The company's category-leading Crispy Fruit line of 100% pure, freeze-dried fruit is made from only the finest, non-GMO fruits available with no sugar added (*not a reduced calorie food).

Crispy Green's Crispy Fruit can be found in many major grocery retailers nationwide as well as through online e-tailers. For more information, visit www.CrispyGreen.com. For news updates and special offers, you can also follow Crispy Green on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/crispy-green-offers-scholarship-opportunity-to-design-students-enrolled-at-us-colleges-or-universities-301198180.html

SOURCE Crispy Green