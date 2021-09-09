CRIO Welcomes Stephen Boccardo As Vice President Of Sales

BOSTON, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clinical Research IO (CRIO), a Boston-based technology firm streamlining clinical trials for sponsors and sites, announced that Stephen Boccardo will join as Senior Vice President of Sales to expand CRIO's presence in new geographies, develop new channels, and advance the company's marketing and business strategies.

"CRIO has built and implemented the leading platform for tech-enabled sites. Now we will offer sponsors the opportunity to leverage adjacent technology and see similar benefits," said CRIO CEO Raymond Nomizu. "I'm delighted that Stephen is joining us. His sales leadership and his deep experience and know-how in working with pharmaceutical sponsors and CROs will drive accelerated growth for CRIO."

Mr. Boccardo brings 25 years of sales and leadership experience to CRIO. Most recently he served as Senior Vice President of Business Development and Commercial Strategy for Quartesian, a CRO with deep data management capabilities. Prior to that, he served as Chief Commercial Officer for Clinical Ink and Senior Vice President of Business Development for Bioclinica, where he led the e-clinical sales team.

"I have followed CRIO's growth for several years, and I've been impressed with their technology and unique approach to unlocking value for sponsors. Electronic source and remote monitoring are long-term trends, and CRIO has the tremendous advantage of a rich network of clinical research sites that are fully eSource operationalized. I am honored to join the CRIO team and look forward to building on the solid foundation they have already established. CRIO is well-positioned to help life science companies digitally transform their clinical trials for a better patient and a better researcher experience," said Mr. Boccardo, SVP of Sales, CRIO.

About Clinical Research IOInnovation is at the heart of everything we do. Since most clinical trials are global - and given the myriad regulations and privacy concerns surrounding Protected Health Information (PHI) - CRIO's global infrastructure can service any trial, anywhere. Today, CRIO supports more than 600 medical research sites worldwide. For more information about CRIO, visit www.clinicalresearch.io .

Contact: Daenya McDonald, CRIO Phone: (240) 781-8834 Email: 318567@email4pr.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/crio-welcomes-stephen-boccardo-as-vice-president-of-sales-301372868.html

SOURCE CRIO