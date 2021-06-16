CRGA Design Announces The Opening Of An Affiliate Office In Pinehurst, North Carolina

PINEHURST, N.C., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CRGA Design, a Mid-Atlantic-based healthcare architecture and interior design firm, announced the opening of an affiliate office in Pinehurst, North Carolina. This new location will enable the firm to better serve their clients in and around the Pinehurst area. In combination with the firm's recent opening of their Baltimore HQ, the new location marks a significant milestone in the firm's long-term growth, further affirming their position as leaders in the field of healthcare design.

This expansion into Pinehurst will allow CRGA to better serve rapidly growing North Carolina health systems.

Since the firm's founding in 1982, CRGA has followed a strategic path to become recognized as one of the most innovative and forward-thinking boutique healthcare design firms in the region. In 2020, CRGA relocated from their longtime home in Annapolis to a new, larger office in the heart of South Baltimore. CRGA's leaders, Sandy Goodman and Rolf Haarstad, saw the move as a catalyst for future growth—attracting new employees and opening the door to fresh and exciting project opportunities.

While the firm's focus has historically been in the Mid-Atlantic, their design team has established a national presence, having completed projects across the U.S. ranging from work with national healthcare systems to projects at medical facilities under the Department of Veteran's Affairs. This expansion into the Village of Pinehurst—a community planned by the firm of the renowned Frederick Law Olmsted—will allow CRGA to better serve rapidly growing North Carolina health systems.

Over the last two years, the firm has prepared for the expansion by both bringing in several new team members and welcoming new clients and project opportunities in North Carolina. The opening of the affiliate location in Pinehurst is reflective of CRGA's ongoing growth in size and project volume; their team continues to adapt to the increased momentum with enthusiasm driven by their passion for creating environments that improve life. With their newly established local presence, CRGA is eager to connect with organizations in the community and bring their unique healthcare design expertise to the Carolinas.

