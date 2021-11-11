Crestwood Appoints Two New Independent Directors Solidifying Its Leading MLP Corporate Governance Model

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP) - Get Crestwood Equity Partners LP Report ("Crestwood") announced today that Angela A. Minas and Clay C. Williams have been appointed to serve on the Board of Directors of its general partner effective January 1, 2022.

"I am pleased to welcome Angela and Clay to the Crestwood Board of Directors. Both of these highly regarded individuals bring a wealth of U.S. and global industry experience and perspective to our boardroom that will greatly benefit Crestwood as we navigate the dynamic energy industry and take advantage of opportunities to continue building a leading midstream infrastructure company," said Robert G. Phillips, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Crestwood's general partner. "As we continue to scale our business and advance our sustainability strategies, we remain resolute on enhancing our approach to strong corporate governance. As a result of the First Reserve buy-out in March 2021, and through these appointments, Crestwood further improves its board independence, adding broad industry expertise and diversity, as we move towards our first unitholder vote in the spring of 2022."

Ms. Minas brings an extensive MLP background and broad experience across the energy value chain to the Crestwood board where she will serve on the audit and compensation committees. She currently serves on the Board of Directors of the general partner of Westlake Chemical Partners (WLKP) - Get Westlake Chemical Partners LP Report where she sits on the audit and conflicts committees, and serves as a director of Vallourec S.A., (Euronext: VK) a world leader in premium tubular solutions, where she serves as the chair of the audit committee. Ms. Minas has previously served on the boards of CNX Midstream Partners, Weatherford International (WFRD) , and Ciner Resources LP (CINR) - Get Ciner Resources LP Report. During her career, she was Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of DCP Midstream and Chief Financial Officer, Chief Accounting Officer and Treasurer for Constellation Energy Partners. Ms. Minas holds a Bachelor of Arts and a Master of Business Administration from Rice University where she currently serves as a member of the Council of Overseers of the Rice University Graduate Business School.

Mr. Williams brings deep financial, technical, and operational expertise to the Crestwood board where he will be a member of the compensation committee. He currently serves as Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of NOV Inc. (NOV) - Get National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NOV) Report ("NOV"), a multinational oilfield services company with more than 25,000 employees across 61 countries that is a provider of expert solutions, equipment and operational support for the drilling and production industries. Mr. Williams brings a unique perspective with more than 35 years of global energy industry experience to the Crestwood board, having served as NOV's Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer and in numerous financial roles with Varco before its merger with National Oilwell in 2005. From 2009 - 2019, Mr. Williams served on the board of Benchmark Electronics (BHE) - Get Benchmark Electronics, Inc. Report. Mr. Williams holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil & Geological Engineering from Princeton University and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Texas.

Corporate Governance Update

With the addition of Ms. Minas and Mr. Williams, the Crestwood Board of Directors will consist of nine members of which 89% are independent, 33% are female representatives, and 44% have three or less years of tenure. Ms. Minas and Mr. Williams will replace the two First Reserve board members that resigned in March 2021. Additionally, Crestwood has expanded its board committees to include nominating and governance which complements the existing board oversight of audit, compensation, finance, and sustainability committees. Among other things, the new nominating and governance committee will conduct an annual review of board assignments, with potential for rotations as appropriate, to ensure the Board remains innovative and forward thinking. As announced earlier this year, Crestwood will transition to an elected board with proxy access beginning in the spring of 2022. At that time, three current board members will be voted on by unitholders, with one third of the board eligible for re-election each year. Additionally, as recently announced, Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS) - Get Oasis Petroleum Inc. Report will have the right to appoint up to two additional directors to the Crestwood board, subject to ongoing minimum ownership levels, after the completion of the merger with Oasis Midstream Partners LP (OMP) - Get Oasis Midstream Partners LP Report which is expected in the first quarter of 2022.

About Crestwood Equity Partners LP

Houston, Texas, based Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP) - Get Crestwood Equity Partners LP Report is a master limited partnership that owns and operates midstream businesses in multiple shale resource plays across the United States. Crestwood is engaged in the gathering, processing, treating, compression, storage and transportation of natural gas; storage, transportation, terminalling and marketing of NGLs; gathering, storage, terminalling and marketing of crude oil; and gathering and disposal of produced water. Visit Crestwood Equity Partners LP at www.crestwoodlp.com; and to learn more about Crestwood's sustainability efforts, please visit https://esg.crestwoodlp.com.

