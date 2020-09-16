Crestron And Delos Collaborate To Deliver An Indoor Home Environment That Helps Improve Human Health And Well-Being

ROCKLEIGH, N.J., Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Crestron , the global leader in home automation and workplace technology, and Delos™, a wellness real estate and technology firm based in New York, today announce an integration between the Crestron 3-Series ® Control System and the Delos DARWIN™ Home Wellness Intelligence Network aimed at delivering a healthier home through new advanced features on the platform. As of today, Crestron is offering DARWIN to integrators and dealers in North America. A demo of the newly integrated platform can be viewed here.

In response to demand for well-living and design during the COVID-19 pandemic, Crestron and Delos collaborated to provide a seamless experience that transforms the home space through intelligent scenes designed to help support immune health and reduce the transmission of airborne illnesses. The Crestron 3-Series Control System integrates with DARWIN to control lighting, shades, HVAC and audio within the DARWIN platform. Advanced features like control of tunable lighting, circadian cycles and Delos Dawn Simulation work with the Crestron 3-Series Control System to improve the home experience. Users can now access DARWIN via a Crestron TSW touch screen or their mobile device.

"In the midst of the global pandemic, it was critical for Crestron to partner with Delos to deliver advanced technology in the home that promotes healthy living and well-being," said John Clancy, Vice President, Residential at Crestron. "Crestron recognizes the importance of a healthy home environment, and it turns out technology can play a critical role. In cooperation with Delos, we are now able to improve the lives of many people by offering a more robust wellness ecosystem in the comfort of their home."

DARWIN is designed to enhance health outcomes in the home and mitigate harmful indoor environmental concerns utilizing Delos' proprietary wellness algorithms and sensor technologies to create spaces that help reduce stress, improve sleep quality, increase performance and enhance overall well-being. DARWIN intuitively responds to the conditions in the home, purifying air and water, and providing dynamic lighting that helps regulate the body's natural circadian rhythms. The platform is designed to enhance energy, sleep and overall well-being, while reducing indoor contaminants that negatively affect respiratory, cardiovascular, immune, and cognitive health.

"For more than eight years, Delos has fostered research collaborations with leading medical institutions, including a collaboration with Mayo Clinic on the Well Living Lab, the first human-centered research facility dedicated to researching the indoor environment's impact on human health," said Paul Scialla, Founder and Chief Executive Officer at Delos. "Through our integration with Crestron, we are now able to automate more advanced features on DARWIN, such as control of lighting, shades, HVAC and audio, to increase energy and improve sleep and overall wellbeing for individuals inside the home."

The sophisticated sensor technology and intelligence of the DARWIN system, combined with the power and flexibility of a Crestron 3-Series Control System, enables dynamic control of the home environment to help maximize health, comfort, and well-being. By embedding the Delos DARWIN Android application directly into Crestron TSW touch screens, occupants can visualize the air quality in their home from room to room and provide precise control over the Delos experiences that trigger automatically throughout the course of the day.

DARWIN also provides critical information like air quality to Crestron to display on a TSW touch screen or mobile device. When DARWIN detects the air quality event, it communicates it to the Crestron Thermostat through visual and sound alerts to trigger fan speed remediation. This helps expedite air quality events in the home by moving air through the system

To learn more about the Crestron and Delos integration, register for the Design + Connection: Wellness Solutions for the New Normal Featuring Delos session at CEDIA Expo (Wednesday, 9/16 at 1:00 p.m. ET) and the Wellness Design in the Home session at Crestron NEXT https://crestronnext.pathable.co/ https://next.crestronevents.com/next (Wednesday, 9/16 at 3:00 p.m. ET) to view live discussions and demonstrations. The Wellness Design in the Home session repeats during CEDIA Expo (Thursday, 9/17 at 11:30 a.m. ET) .

For more information on Crestron, visit crestron.com. For more information on Delos, please visit delos.com.

About Crestron

Crestron builds the technology that makes smart homes intelligent. After decades of leading the smart home category, no other company is better positioned to deliver the success dealers want and the experience clients demand. With Crestron Residential, homeowners get all the products, experience, security, and performance that Crestron technology promises to every aspect of every home. Crestron pioneered home automation and never stopped reinventing the smart home. Crestron products are backed by more than 90 fully-staffed offices that provide 24 x 7 x 365 sales, technical, and training support across the globe. In addition to its world headquarters in Rockleigh, New Jersey, Crestron has sales and support offices throughout the U.S., Canada, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and Australia. Discover Crestron at crestron.com.

About Delos

Delos is a wellness real estate and technology company guided by the mission to be the world's leading catalyst for improving the health and well-being of people around the world by improving the indoor environments where they live, work, sleep and play. Informed by more than seven years of research and rigorous analysis of environmental health impacts on people, Delos and its subsidiaries offer an array of evidence-based technology and solutions for residential and commercial spaces. Delos is the founder of the WELL Building Standard™, the premier standard for buildings, interior spaces and communities seeking to implement, validate and measure features that support and advance human health and wellness. Its subsidiary, the International WELL Building Institute, administers and continues WELL's development and drives market adoption. Delos' advisory board is comprised of leading professionals across real estate, government policy, medicine and sustainability, including renowned wellness luminary Deepak Chopra and sustainability advocate Leonardo DiCaprio. For more information about Delos, please visit www.delos.com .

