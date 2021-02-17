Cresta Announces Two Key Security Compliance Achievements, Appoints Alex Bekker VP Of Engineering

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cresta, the leading real-time expertise AI provider, announced today that it has achieved SOC 2 Type II and PCI-DSS compliance, two major security standards that reflect today's modern approach to data. The company has also appointed Alex Bekker as its Vice President, Engineering, to continue innovating on the Cresta Expertise Engine and platform.

SOC 2 Type II compliance, established by the American Institute of CPAs and reflected on their Service Organization Control reporting platform, means that Cresta has met rigorous requirements for security monitoring, including for known malicious activity and unknown malicious activity regarding customer data in the cloud. PCI-DSS compliance, or the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard, is administered by the Payment Card Industry Security Standards Council, and reflects Cresta has met its stringent criteria for securing and protecting cardholder data.

"As Cresta continues growing, our enterprise clients need to know that their data is as secure as possible," said Zayd Enam, CEO and co-founder of Cresta. "With our focus on uncovering insights from every conversation and delivering real-time actionable coaching, we knew that meeting these standards wasn't just nice to have — it's absolutely vital for our growing business."

Alex Bekker, Cresta's new VP of Engineering, will focus on further development of Cresta's Expertise Engine, including conversation analysis. Previously, he built and led engineering and product organizations at HackerOne and Udemy, and has nearly two decades' worth of experience in information technology system development and business intelligence.

"Alex's expertise in both security and intelligence makes him the perfect fit for the VP of Engineering role," continued Enam. "He has already helped direct some of Cresta's latest innovations and accomplishments, as we work towards enabling everyone to be an expert on day one."

"I'm excited to join Cresta in its mission to change business intelligence as we know it and continue building this transformational AI company," said Alex Bekker, VP of Engineering at Cresta. "From building new features to refining core offerings like our conversation analysis, I'm ready to dive in and work with Zayd and the rest of the team."

Cresta has recently launched a partnership with Porsche Cars North America, which includes the first integration of Cresta's chatbot solution. Its roster of clients includes Fortune 500 companies, some of whom have seen more than a 20% improvement in conversion rate, 25% greater average order value, and millions of dollars in additional annual revenue in a matter of months.

