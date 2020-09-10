Cressey & Company Announces Promotions

CHICAGO and NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cressey & Company LP ("Cressey & Company"), a healthcare-focused private investment firm, today announced the promotions of Steve Dildine to Partner and Ryan Moseley to Principal, effective immediately. Mr. Dildine and Mr. Moseley, who have each been with the Cressey & Company team since 2013, will continue to take leadership roles in evaluating investment opportunities and working closely with talented leadership teams to drive value and deliver attractive investment returns.

"Steve has been a key contributor on our investment team for the past seven years, and it gives my partners and me great pleasure to recognize Steve with this promotion," said Bryan Cressey, Partner at Cressey & Company. "Additionally, Ryan has been an integral member of our firm for many years, and we are thrilled to welcome him as a Principal. We look forward to Steve's and Ryan's sustained contributions to Cressey & Company's long-term success."

Prior to joining the Cressey & Company team, Mr. Dildine worked at New York based private investment firm Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe, and as an Analyst in UBS' investment banking group. Mr. Dildine, who is based in Chicago, earned a degree in Economics and Finance from Princeton University, and an MBA, with honors, from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

Prior to Cressey & Company, Mr. Moseley worked as an Analyst in Barclays Capital's investment banking group. Mr. Moseley, who is also based in Chicago, earned a Bachelor of Science in Business from the University of Florida, and a Juris Doctorate from University of Florida's Levin College of Law.

About Cressey & Company LP

Based in Chicago, IL and Nashville, TN, Cressey & Company LP is a private investment firm focused on building leading healthcare provider, service and information technology businesses. With a history spanning more than 35 years, the Cressey & Company team is one of the most experienced and successful in the healthcare private equity field. For more information, visit www.cresseyco.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cressey--company-announces-promotions-301127095.html

SOURCE Cressey & Company