Cresco Labs' new Pensacola dispensary is its second in Florida's Panhandle and 44th nationwide. (Photo: Business Wire)

Cresco Labs (CSE:CL) (OTCQX:CRLBF) ("Cresco Labs" or "the Company"), a vertically integrated multistate operator and the number one U.S. wholesaler of branded cannabis products, announced today the opening of a new Sunnyside dispensary located at 3900 N 9 th Ave. in Pensacola, FL. Sunnyside Pensacola is the Company's second store in the Panhandle region. With today's opening, Cresco Labs operates 12 Florida stores and 44 nationwide.

"This is our fourth Florida new store opening since the closing of the Bluma Wellness acquisition, and we're on target to double our store count in the state by the anniversary date," said Charlie Bachtell, CEO and Co-founder of Cresco Labs. "We're going deeper and expanding accessibility to our branded products in the two biggest medical markets, Florida and Pennsylvania. We're already the top seller of branded cannabis in Pennsylvania, and we're excited to expand access to those same amazing products to patients throughout Florida."

Sunnyside Pensacola is centrally located in the city near Cordova Mall, across the bridge from Pensacola Beach and the suburb of Gulf Breeze, and a few blocks away from Interstate 110—offering broad accessibility to daily commuters and residents.

The store will serve patients with a medical card issued by the state of Florida. Patients can place orders online through the Sunnyside.shop website or utilize next-day delivery. Orders can also be placed both in-store or via phone at 877-395-1009. Regular store hours are Monday through Saturday, 10AM to 8PM, and Sunday, 10AM to 5PM.

About Cresco Labs Inc.

Cresco Labs is one of the largest vertically integrated multistate cannabis operators in the United States, with a mission to normalize and professionalize the cannabis industry. Employing a consumer-packaged goods ("CPG") approach, Cresco Labs is the largest wholesaler of branded cannabis products in the U.S. Its brands are designed to meet the needs of all consumer segments and comprised of some of the most recognized and trusted national brands including Cresco, High Supply, Mindy's Edibles, Good News, Remedi, Wonder Wellness Co. and FloraCal Farms. Sunnyside, Cresco Labs' national dispensary brand, is a wellness-focused retailer created to build trust, education and convenience for both existing and new cannabis consumers. Recognizing that the cannabis industry is poised to become one of the leading job creators in the country, Cresco Labs operates the industry's largest Social Equity and Educational Development initiative, SEED, which was established to ensure that all members of society have the skills, knowledge and opportunity to work and own businesses in the cannabis industry. Learn more about Cresco Labs at www.crescolabs.com.

Forward Looking Statements

