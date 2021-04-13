Crescita Therapeutics To Present At The 2021 Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference

Crescita Therapeutics Inc. (TSX: CTX and OTC US: CRRTF) (Crescita or the Company), a Canadian commercial dermatology company, is pleased to announce that its President and CEO, Serge Verreault will be presenting at the upcoming Bloom Burton & Co.

Crescita Therapeutics Inc. (TSX: CTX and OTC US: CRRTF) (Crescita or the Company), a Canadian commercial dermatology company, is pleased to announce that its President and CEO, Serge Verreault will be presenting at the upcoming Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference taking place virtually on April 20 and 21, 2021.

Mr. Verreault will discuss recent business highlights and the Company's growth strategy. Members of Crescita's management team will also be available for one-on-one investor meetings on both days of the conference.

The details of Crescita's presentation are:

Date:Tuesday, April 20, 2021 Time:9:30 AM EST Location:This year's conference will take place virtually. Please register HERE.

About the Conference

The Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference brings together U.S., Canadian and international investors who are interested in the latest developments in the Canadian healthcare sector. Attendees will have an opportunity to obtain corporate updates from the premier Canadian publicly traded and private companies through presentations and private meetings.

About Bloom Burton & Co.

Bloom Burton & Co. (Bloom Burton Securities Inc.) is a firm dedicated to accelerating returns in the healthcare sector for both investors and companies. Bloom Burton has an experienced team of medical, scientific, pharmaceutical, legal and capital markets professionals who perform a deep level of diligence, which combined with our creative and entrepreneurial approach, assists our clients in achieving the right monetization events. Bloom Burton and its affiliates provide capital raising, M&A advisory, equity research, business strategy and scientific consulting, advisory on direct investing and company creation and incubation services. Bloom Burton Securities Inc. is a member of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) and is also a member of the Canadian Investor Protection Fund (CIPF).

About Crescita Therapeutics Inc.

Crescita (TSX: CTX and OTC US: CRRTF) is a growth-oriented, innovation-driven Canadian commercial dermatology company with in-house R&D and manufacturing capabilities. The Company offers a portfolio of high-quality, science-based non-prescription skincare products and early to commercial stage prescription products. In addition, we own multiple proprietary transdermal delivery platforms that support the development of patented formulations that facilitate the delivery of active ingredients into or through the skin. Please visit www.crescitatherapeutics.com for additional information.

