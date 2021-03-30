Crescent Wiss Tinner Snips Won't Quit, Even After 100,000 Cuts

SPARKS, Md., March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Surpassing 100,000 miles on your car or truck is cause for celebration. Surpassing 100,000 cuts on your tinner snips? That deserves a lifetime achievement award. All you need is a pair of snips that can actually make it that long.

Crescent Wiss has you covered with a new lineup of Crescent Wiss Tinner Snips, designed for maximum cut life and minimal force-to-cut ratio. But the team at Crescent didn't stop there. They tackled common pain points to make Crescent Wiss Tinner Snips the most comfortable, most durable snips available.

Traditional snips require a great deal of force to make cuts over and over again, causing fatigue to the user and wear-out to the snips. Shorter handles reduce leverage and require more force to cut, while poorly sized handle rings are either too big (causing lack of control) or too small (with no room for gloves). Lastly, drop-forged snips are often heavy and not ideal for belt storage.

The new Crescent Wiss Tinner Snips are available in eight different styles, seven of which feature drop-forged steel blades that provide market-leading strength, durability, and cutting performance with precision-ground cutting edges. A through-broached bolt allows for market-leading cut life, yielding more than three times the ASME specification. Optimized handles allow for a comfortable grip with maximum control, with or without gloves. For a lightweight option, the Aluminum Lightweight Tinner Snips, made with a heavy-duty die-cast aluminum construction that is both durable and easy to carry.

