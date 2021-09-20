Crescent Real Estate Officially Breaks Ground On New Development In Fort Worth's Cultural District

FORT WORTH , Texas, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Joined by Mayor Mattie Parker and other civic leaders, Fort Worth-based Crescent Real Estate LLC ("Crescent") today officially broke ground on its new mixed-use development in Fort Worth's Cultural District. The project will include a premier boutique hotel with a chef-driven restaurant, luxury residential, and a Class A office building, which will be home to Crescent Real Estate, Goff Capital, and Canyon Ranch.

"We are honored to break ground on what will be the living room of Fort Worth," said John Goff, Chairman of Crescent. "Located in the heart of our Cultural District and its world class museums, there is no better site in the city. I started Crescent almost 30 years ago in Fort Worth and it's time we give back to the city we love."

The project will be located at the corner of Camp Bowie and Van Cliburn, adjacent to the city's storied museums, Dickies Arena, and Will Rogers Coliseum. The project will be completed and opened in mid-2023.

Specifically, the project will include:

200-room luxury boutique hotel including a restaurant, a rooftop lounge, and 8,000 square feet of ballroom/meeting space; it will also feature a landscaped courtyard that will host outdoor dining, events, and social activities.

170,000 square feet of Class A office space offering businesses the chance to office within the Cultural District.

The headquarters for Crescent Real Estate, Goff Capital, and Canyon Ranch.

170 luxury residential units.

For more information, please visit www.crescent.com.

About Crescent

Crescent Real Estate LLC (Crescent) is a real estate operating company and investment advisor, founded by Chairman John C. Goff, with assets under management, development, and investment capacity of more than $10 billion. Through the GP Invitation Fund I and the GP Invitation Fund II, the company acquires, develops, and operates all real estate asset classes alongside institutional investors and high net worth clients. Crescent's premier real estate portfolio consists of Class A and creative office, multifamily, hospitality, and senior living assets located throughout the U.S. For more information, visit www. crescent.com .

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/crescent-real-estate-officially-breaks-ground-on-new-development-in-fort-worths-cultural-district-301380735.html

SOURCE Crescent Real Estate