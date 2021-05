Crescent Acquisition Corp And LiveVox Reiterate First Quarter Highlights And Announce Conference Attendance

Crescent Acquisition Corp (CRSA) - Get Report ("Crescent"), a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company, and LiveVox Holdings, Inc. ("LiveVox" or the "Company"), a cloud-based provider of customer service and digital engagement tools, announced first quarter financial highlights in a webcast on May 24 th, 2021. The webcast is available here or on Crescent's website ( www.crescentspac.com) under Investor Relations. Highlights of the webcast include:

First Quarter 2021 Bookings growth of 119% year-over-year, 7% above internal plan

First Quarter 2021 Contracted Revenue growth of 23% year-over-year, 2% above internal plan

23% growth in Quota Carrying Headcount year-over-year

Full Year 2021 Revenue guidance of $129 million reiterated

Full Year 2022 Revenue expected to grow 26% with upside to 35%

LiveVox projects contracted revenue growth to accelerate throughout the year, with 25% growth year-over-year being forecast for 2021 and higher growth projected for 2022. The Company also expects usage revenue to normalize as the global pandemic subsides, with the end of direct-to-consumer stimulus and collections forbearances driving potential upside to the 1.4x usage multiplier assumed for the 2022 revenue forecast of $163 million.

As a reminder, all Crescent stockholders as of the record date of May 10, 2021 are encouraged to vote on the business combination between Crescent and LiveVox (the "Business Combination"). You are encouraged to read the definitive proxy statement that Crescent filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on May 14, 2021 in connection with Crescent's solicitation of proxies for the special meeting of the stockholders of Crescent to be held to approve the Business Combination and other related matters. The special meeting is scheduled for June 16, 2021 at 10 AM PT.

Conference Attendance

The Company is also announcing that Louis Summe, co-founder and CEO of LiveVox, and Gregg Clevenger, CFO, will be participating in two upcoming investor conferences:

Cowen 49 th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference: Louis Summe and Gregg Clevenger will be hosting one on one investor meetings on Tuesday, June 1, 2021

Louis Summe and Gregg Clevenger will be hosting one on one investor meetings on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 Stifel Cross Sector Insight Conference: Louis Summe and Gregg Clevenger will be hosting one on one investor meetings on Tuesday, June 8, 2021

Please contact your sales representative if you would like to set up a meeting with management.

About LiveVox

LiveVox, a portfolio company of Golden Gate Capital, is a cloud-based contact center platform. By seamlessly integrating omnichannel communications, customer relationship management (CRM), and workforce optimization (WFO), LiveVox delivers exceptional agent and customer experiences, while helping to reduce compliance risk. LiveVox's reliable, easy-to-use technology enables effective engagement strategies on channels of choice to help drive contact center performance. Founded in 2000, LiveVox is headquartered in San Francisco with offices in Atlanta, Denver, St. Louis, Colombia, and Bangalore. To learn more, visit www.livevox.com.

On January 14, 2021, LiveVox announced plans to merge with Crescent to become a publicly traded company. Consummation of the Business Combination is subject to customary closing conditions, including approval by Crescent's stockholders.

About Crescent Acquisition Corp

Crescent is a special purpose acquisition company formed by Crescent Capital, Robert D. Beyer and Todd M. Purdy for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets.

About Golden Gate Capital

Golden Gate Capital is a San Francisco-based private equity investment firm with over $17 billion of committed capital. The principals of Golden Gate Capital have a long and successful history of investing across a wide range of industries and transaction types, including going-privates, corporate divestitures, and recapitalizations, as well as debt and public equity investments. Notable software and services investments sponsored by Golden Gate Capital include Infor, BMC, Neustar, Ensemble Health Partners, Vector Solutions, and 20-20 Technologies.

