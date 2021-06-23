CRES: New Conservative Climate Caucus A Huge Win For Commonsense Energy Solutions

WASHINGTON, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Representative John Curtis (R-UT), a member of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, today announced the formation of the Conservative Climate Caucus. The new Caucus will focus on educating Republican members of the U.S. House of Representatives on conservative climate solutions that will leverage American innovation and enhance U.S. prosperity.

In response to today's announcement, Citizens for Responsible Energy Solutions (CRES) Executive Director Heather Reams offered the following statement:

"CRES applauds U.S. Rep. John Curtis (R-UT) and the 51 other House Republicans who today announced the creation of the Conservative Climate Caucus and looks forward to working with Members and staff on its agenda. The climate is changing and to address it, our country needs a commonsense approach that works by reducing energy prices, not energy choices; shrinking our emissions, not our economy; and, exporting American innovation, not American jobs.

"Despite what fringe activists and their Capitol Hill champions say, overregulating America will not lower emissions globally. This caucus understands that climate change is a global issue. Today, 85 percent of all greenhouse gas emissions occur outside of the United States - a share that will increase to 90 percent by the end of the next decade. This means that U.S. climate and energy policy must foster innovation and commercialization pathways that work for Indiana as well as for India. Achieving emissions-reduction solutions are possible with the leadership demonstrated by the creation this caucus today."

