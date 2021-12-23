Creek Road Miners Secures 600 ANTMINER S19 XP (140 Th/s) Cryptocurrency Miners From BITMAIN

Creek Road Miners, Inc. (OTCQB:CRKR) ("Creek Road Miners," or "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has secured 600 ANTMINER S19 XP (140Th) cryptocurrency miners from Bitmain Technologies Limited ("BITMAIN"), an industry-leading hardware...

Creek Road Miners, Inc. (OTCQB:CRKR) ("Creek Road Miners," or "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has secured 600 ANTMINER S19 XP (140Th) cryptocurrency miners from Bitmain Technologies Limited ("BITMAIN"), an industry-leading hardware manufacturer.

The S19 XP boasts a custom-built Application-Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC), a hash rate of 140 Terahashes per second (Th/s), and a power efficiency of 21.5 joules per Terahash (j/Th). The XP consumes 3010W of power, slightly less than the S19j Pro, while offering up to 40% more hashing power.

"In 2022, we are working towards scaling our operations by executing on our Five Cornerstone Strategy," commented Mr. Scott D. Kaufman, Chief Executive Officer of Creek Road Miners. Mr. Kaufman added, "We truly value and appreciate BITMAIN's ongoing support as we work towards achieving our strategic growth initiatives."

About Creek Road Miners, Inc. (OTCQB: CRKR)

Creek Road Miners, Inc. ( www.CreekRoadMiners.com) is a cryptocurrency mining company that leverages mobile power generation units and mining facilities to overcome the economic barriers to utilizing the abundance of stranded natural gas in the U.S. market, while acquiring energy suppliers to create multiple revenue streams.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." Such statements may be preceded by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential" or similar words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, and cannot be predicted or quantified and consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC's web site at http://www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

