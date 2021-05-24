Cree, Inc. To Participate In J.P. Morgan's 49th Annual Global Technology, Media And Communications Conference

Cree, Inc. (Nasdaq: CREE), the global leader in silicon carbide technology through its Wolfspeed business, today announced that Gregg Lowe, Chief Executive Officer, and Neill Reynolds, Chief Financial Officer, will present virtually at the J.

Cree, Inc. (Nasdaq: CREE), the global leader in silicon carbide technology through its Wolfspeed business, today announced that Gregg Lowe, Chief Executive Officer, and Neill Reynolds, Chief Financial Officer, will present virtually at the J.P. Morgan 49 th Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at 11:45AM ET.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investor section of Cree's website. To access the webcasts, please visit http://investor.cree.com/events.cfm.

About Cree, Inc.

Cree is an innovator of Wolfspeed® power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Cree's Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

For additional product and Company information, please refer to www.cree.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210524005690/en/