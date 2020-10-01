CREDO At Stanford University Presents Estimates Of Learning Loss In The 2019-2020 School Year

STANFORD, Calif., Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stanford University's Center for Research on Education Outcomes (CREDO), releases a report on estimated learning losses for students in 19 states. CREDO calculated "COVID Slide" measures informed in part by the Northwest Evaluation Association's estimates of " summer slide" - the erosion of learning that typically happens from the end of one school year to the beginning of the next. CREDO's enhanced measures are estimates of student learning loss due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The learning loss estimates were translated into lost days of learning, based on a typical 180-day school year. Across the 19 states, the average estimates of how much students lost in the Spring of 2020 ranged from 57 to 183 days of learning in Reading and from 136 to 232 days of learning in Math.

"In the absence of any actual assessments, these results serve as scientifically grounded estimates of what happened to students since March. It will take extended broad-based support from all corners to address the current deficits and the ripples they cause into the future," said Dr. Margaret Raymond, Director of CREDO at Stanford University.

Raymond adds, "For us, the bigger concern is the variation in loss estimates across schools. The students who would have been at the back of the pack if regular assessments had been used are the students that have the deepest rates of "COVID Slide."

The analysis emboldens policymakers and educators to employ diagnostic and progress assessments to inform how well efforts work and to help students and communities recover and move forward.

About CREDO at Stanford University: CREDO at Stanford University was established to improve empirical evidence about education reform and student performance at the primary and secondary levels. CREDO at Stanford University supports education organizations and policymakers in using reliable research and program evaluation to assess the performance of education initiatives. CREDO's valuable insight helps educators and policymakers strengthen their focus on the results from innovative programs, curricula, policies, or accountability practices. http://credo.stanford.edu

