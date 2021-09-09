Crediverso Launches First-Of-Its-Kind Financial Products Platform & Marketplace To Serve 62M U.S. Hispanic Community

Hispanic-owned company offers the first and only place where users can get a credit check in Spanish and the first bilingual comparison shopping platform for multiple financial products

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Crediverso, the Hispanic-owned personal finance products company, today has launched a first-of-its-kind bilingual platform and a financial products marketplace tool to serve the 62M+ Hispanic consumers in the U.S., who are 2-3x more likely to be underbanked than the rest of the population.

The free and all-inclusive bilingual digital platform is 100% designed for and fully dedicated to the Hispanic community. It provides consumer access to fresh, relevant, and unbiased content, including comparison tools, a free credit check, and marketplaces to choose the best credit card, insurance and loan options, and the cheapest and safest way to send money internationally. Crediverso also offers a live forum moderated by Spanish-speaking expert advisors, including personal finance experts and celebrities.

Crediverso is powered by a community of users as well as expert commentary. The Crediverso Community is a place where users can ask questions about anything ranging from how to improve a credit score to how to pay down student debt. Users can get their questions answered by other users as well as certified, Spanish-speaking financial experts. Users can interact with influencers and celebrities from the Hispanic community and see relevant Spanish-language news.

Crediverso aims to provide the tools to empower consumers by expanding benefits to make financial health and economic prosperity available to all of the Hispanic community. Even though Hispanics make up nearly 20% of the country's population, banks typically spend less than 4% of their marketing budget on them. U.S. Hispanics currently spend more than $600B annually on financial products but have only a fraction of the access enjoyed by the general market. Specifically, Crediverso aims to disrupt the $700BN global remittances market as the only platform that lets users send money internationally using the cheapest available rate every time.

Besides offering the country's first and only credit check in Spanish, Crediverso also offers Hispanic consumers pricing transparency and the ability to comparison shop via industry-first marketplaces for remittances, credit cards and loans:

- Crediverso Remittance Marketplace lets consumers compare between options to send money internationally. A user inputs how much they want to send and where they want to send it, and can immediately see what the cheapest and fastest secure options are from top trusted providers.

- Crediverso Credit Checksis the first and only place in the U.S. where Hispanic consumers can get a credit check in Spanish. Users can receive a free credit report and learn how they can improve their credit. Users can also sign up for identity theft insurance, credit monitoring to learn when their scores go up or down and why, and see what credit cards they are pre-approved for.

- Crediverso Credit Card Marketplacegives consumers access to the information they need to compare credit cards, such as interest rates, fees, and credit score eligibility from all the major providers.

- Crediverso Loan Marketplace, which will be launched later this year, offers consumers an easy way to compare top loans to help find the right one for their needs.

"At Crediverso, we are offering a suite of products and services never before offered in one place for the Hispanic community," said Carlos Hernandez, CEO and founder of Crediverso. "Through comparison marketplaces, financial literacy tools and tailored products, the community has the tools to build long-term wealth and prosper."

Crediverso has employed a team of nationally renowned finance experts who have written reviews, guides, and helpful educational information on how to successfully manage credit cards and other financial topics. These online tools address Hispanic consumer financial needs with educational videos, articles, and customized Crediverso products and services.

Crediverso was founded by Carlos Hernandez, an entrepreneur who holds three degrees from Harvard. Carlos comes from a Mexican-American family in Los Angeles that has long served the Hispanic community. Carlos decided against a career on Wall Street to dedicate his time to enriching the lives of Hispanics living in the U.S.

Crediverso is actively hiring across a variety of roles to grow the team and has established partnerships with many of the largest global financial institutions, including US Bank, Western Union, Remitly, Wise, Worldremit, XE, Ria, and Skrill.

For more information on Crediverso, please visit www.crediverso.com.

