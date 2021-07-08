ANAHEIM HILLS, Calif., July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of the courageous efforts of healthcare workers who helped Southern Californians get through the COVID-19 pandemic, Credit Union of Southern California (CU SoCal) is offering to significantly lower auto loan payments for employees of six local hospitals.

CU SoCal's Healthcare Heroes offer to employees of Children's Hospital Orange County (CHOC), Cedars-Sinai, PIH Health, Providence St. Joseph, Providence St. Jude, and Anaheim Regional Medical Center lowers auto loan rates by up to 4% APR, to as low as .99% APR for 72 months. As an added benefit, no payments are due for 90 days. Those interested in participating in this offer are encouraged to visit CUSoCal.org/Heroes for more details.

"Hospital workers are nothing short of heroes for how they served COVID-19 victims and their families, and their strength was an incredible source of hope and inspiration," said Dave Gunderson, CU SoCal Chief Executive Officer and President. "Healthcare Heroes is our way to say thank you to all hospital workers for standing strong for Southern California during the darkest hours of the pandemic."

About Credit Union of Southern California (CU SoCal) Founded in 1954 as Whittier Area Schools Federal Credit Union, CU SoCal is a credit union open to those who live, work, worship, or attend school in Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties. CU SoCal has a superior five-star financial rating from BauerFinancial, holds more than $2 billion in assets, and serves more than 125,000 Members. For more information, visit CUSoCal.org.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/credit-union-of-southern-california-to-honor-heroic-healthcare-efforts-301328232.html

SOURCE Credit Union of Southern California