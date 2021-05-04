Credit One Bank Launches Credit Card To Support Best Friends Animal Society

LAS VEGAS, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Credit One Bank, one of the fastest-growing credit card providers in the country, and a primary sponsor of the Songs to Save Them All concert on May 6, announced today a new co-branded credit card launched in partnership with national animal welfare nonprofit Best Friends Animal Society. The Best Friends Credit Cardby Credit One Bank will offer exclusive benefits designed for pet lovers and make it easy for customers to help support the nonprofit's animal welfare mission and programs.

"We want to make it easy for our customers to support causes they care deeply about," said John Coombe, senior vice president of marketing at Credit One Bank. "That's why Credit One Bank will make donations to Best Friends Animal Society equal to 1% of all net spend made with the Best Friends Credit Card to help support their goal of reaching no-kill in shelters across the country by 2025. We're proud to be offering a credit card that allows pet lovers to give back simply by making their everyday purchases."

The Best Friends Credit Card is being launched as part of an ongoing partnership between Best Friends and Credit One Bank, which was announced earlier this year. Applicants with established credit profiles are most likely to qualify for the card. The card offers cardmember benefits including:

5% cash back rewards on the first $5,000 in eligible pet shop and pet food/supply store purchases each calendar year, then 1% thereafter

Special offers from merchant partners specifically tailored for pet lovers

Discount code for up to 10% off Best Friends-branded merchandise at Best Friends Lifesaving Centers, the Best Friends Mercantile, and online at the Best Friends Store

Discount code for up to 5% off lodging offered by Best Friends Animal Society, including the Best Friends Roadhouse and Mercantile, Cottages, Cabins and RV Sites

Automatic enrollment in Credit One Bank's More Rewards program that provides up to 10% cash back rewards from participating merchants

No authorized user fees

Credit One Bank will donate an amount equal to 1% of all net spend made on the Best Friends Credit Card back to Best Friends Animal Society

"We know we can't reach our goals without partnerships like the one we have with Credit One Bank," said Valerie Dorian, chief development officer at Best Friends Animal Society. "This is a great way for us to reach a different audience to raise awareness for our mission and help raise much-needed funds to reach our goals."

For more information, visit Credit One Bank's product page at creditonebank.com/bestfriends.

For more information about Best Friends Animal Society, visit bestfriends.org.

About Credit One Bank

Credit One Bank, N.A. is a data-driven financial services company based in Las Vegas. Founded in 1984, Credit One Bank offers a spectrum of credit card products for people in all stages of financial life. One of the fastest-growing credit card providers in the United States, Credit One Bank offers credit cards through the Visa ®, Mastercard ® and American Express ® networks. Credit One Bank is the Official Credit Card of NASCAR ®, the Las Vegas Raiders, the Vegas Golden Knights, and Best Friends Animal Society, and is a proud partner of WWE and Six Flags ®. Learn more at CreditOneBank.com and on social media (@CreditOneBank) on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

In addition to its partnership with Best Friends Animal Society, Credit One Bank supports philanthropic organizations including Boys & Girls Club, Big Brothers Big Sisters, U.S. Vets and Family Promise Las Vegas.

About Best Friends Animal Society

Best Friends Animal Society is a leading animal welfare organization working to end the killing of dogs and cats in America's shelters by 2025. Founded in 1984, Best Friends is a pioneer in the no-kill movement and has helped reduce the number of animals killed in shelters from an estimated 17 million per year to around 625,000. Best Friends runs lifesaving programs all across the country, as well as the nation's largest no-kill animal sanctuary. Working collaboratively with a network of more than 3,200 animal welfare and shelter partners, and community members nationwide, Best Friends is working to Save Them All®. For more information, visit bestfriends.org.

