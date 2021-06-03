Credit Karma Founder & CEO To Present At Investor Conference

Intuit (Nasdaq: INTU) announced today that Kenneth Lin, founder and CEO of Credit Karma, will participate in a fireside chat at the virtual Bank of America 2021 Global Technology Conference, on Tuesday, June 8.

Intuit (Nasdaq: INTU) announced today that Kenneth Lin, founder and CEO of Credit Karma, will participate in a fireside chat at the virtual Bank of America 2021 Global Technology Conference, on Tuesday, June 8.

The fireside chat will begin at 2:30 p.m. PDT/5:30 p.m. EDT and will be available live via audio webcast on Intuit's investor relations website at https://investors.intuit.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx. A replay of the webcast will be available approximately 24 hours after the presentation ends.

About Intuit

