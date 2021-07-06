Creator Economy Platform Koji Announces New App: Guestbook

New Link in Bio App Resurrects Digital Guestbooks For The Modern Social Age; Koji App Store Facilitates Lightweight, Intimate Interactions In A New Way

SAN DIEGO, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Koji , the world's most powerful Link in Bio platform for the Creator Economy, today announced the launch of Guestbook, a new Link in Bio app that allows creators to collect text notes from followers and curate them for display on a public feed.

"For many people, signing a guestbook was among their first encounters with the web. These early guestbooks were simple, yet powerful experiences that demonstrated the capability of the internet to facilitate meaningful connections. We're excited to use the Koji Platform as a way to share that with a new audience," said Milbonn Yaya, a developer at Koji who worked on the new app.

Creators add the app to their Link in Bio or share it directly with followers on social media. Leveraging the power of the Koji Platform, followers open the app right inside social networks—no downloads or installs required—to view the feed of messages or to leave their own. If the creator of the guestbook has configured it to require moderation, they will receive a notification to approve or reject each new message. Once approved, the message appears on the feed for others to view.

"Personal, intimate experiences like guestbooks unfortunately haven't scaled well within the zero-sum, attention-driven frameworks of today's social media. We're excited that Koji's innovative Link in Bio launcher and 'download-free' app store introduce new dynamics that transform these kinds of lightweight, impactful social experiences into competitive, modern applications," said Sean Thielen, Koji co-founder.

The new app is free to use and is available today on the Koji App Store.

ABOUT KOJI Koji is the world's most powerful Link in Bio platform. With hundreds of free apps created by Koji and its community of independent developers, the Koji Link in Bio gives leading Creators on TikTok, Instagram, Twitch, and other social media platforms new ways to engage audiences, connect with supporters, and monetize.

Koji launched in March 2021 and has raised $16 million in venture capital through its parent company GoMeta, Inc.

