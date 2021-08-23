Creator Economy Champion Pietra And United Talent Agency Partner To Form $500K Creator Fund To Help Talent Launch Commerce Brands

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pietra , the new platform that gives Creators the tools to bring a product line to life from start to finish, has formed a strategic partnership with one of the world's leading global talent, entertainment and sports companies, United Talent Agency (UTA). The creator economy champion and UTA officially launched a $500K Creator Fund that is helping support select talent in launching their own product lines and commerce brands using Pietra.

The Creator Fund will be used to help fund select talent pursue their dreams to launch their own product lines by using the suite of tools provided by Pietra's platform. The Creator Fund will allow them to launch their product lines in some of the fastest growing consumer categories like fashion, cosmetics, candles & fragrances, wellness, jewelry and more.

"Our mission as a company is to enable a future where a single Creator can launch the next best selling product line and commerce brand. Pietra is building a future where Creators get to keep creative and financial control of their own ventures. Thanks to Pietra's platform and UTA's leadership, Creators will get to focus on the creative side of the business while allowing Pietra to support the necessary infrastructure needed to produce a product line and sell it online," said Ronak Trivedi, co-founder and CEO of Pietra. "UTA is known for its impressive roster of talent and we cannot wait to begin learning more about the product lines and brands that we'll be able to launch as part of the Creator Fund."

Since its launch earlier this year, Pietra has been a launchpad for over 20,000 creative entrepreneurs who are using the platform to create their own brands and product lines. Currently, Pietra estimates that more than 70% of its users are women and first-time entrepreneurs. Pietra's Creator Hub makes creating a product line and setting up an online shop significantly easier. With one platform, a Creator can find suppliers, set up global fulfillment, and launch an ecommerce website in just a few clicks. Using Pietra, Creators now have the power to develop unique products with some of the best factories in the world and start selling online to their audience in under 90 days - traditionally, this would take years.

"We have deep conviction in the future of the creator economy. UTA's proven track record of helping launch and develop businesses for our clients, coupled with Pietra's infrastructure and technology, make this a great partnership," said Caroline Jacobs, Executive at UTA Ventures. "Our goal at UTA is to help the world's most inspiring people do what they do best and create greater impact in the world. With Pietra as a partner, we couldn't be more thrilled to propel our roster beyond influence and into the world of next-gen commerce."

Using the Creator Fund, Pietra and UTA plan to launch new brands together, and offer Creators limitless possibilities to engage with their audiences, monetize their passions and bring ideas to life.

ABOUT PIETRA Pietra is a platform for Creators, of all sizes, who have an idea for a product line or lifestyle brand but don't know where to start. Pietra's step-by-step platform allows Creators to connect with some of the world's top vendors, set up warehouses and fulfilment, and create their own website all from the comfort of their home. Pietra is making it their mission to put the power back into the hands of the Creator by handing them the tools they need to express their creative vision without the complications most brand builders face. Co-founded in 2019 by former Uber leaders, the platform aims to lower the barriers of entry for Creators seeking to delve into entrepreneurship and offer shoppers a dynamic marketplace to explore up and coming brands.

ABOUT UNITED TALENT AGENCY (UTA)Leading global talent, entertainment, and sports company UTA represents many of the most acclaimed figures across film, television, news, music, sports, speakers, theater, fine art, literature, video games, podcasts and other social and digital content. A passionate advocate for artists, creators and innovators, the company also is recognized in the areas of film finance and packaging, branding, licensing and endorsements. UTA is known for its dedicated digital media group helping clients—from A-list talent to Fortune 500 companies—capitalize on a rapidly changing entertainment, media and business landscape. The agency's worldwide presence includes its Los Angeles headquarters and offices in New York, London, Nashville, Miami and Malmö, Sweden. Information about UTA can also be found by following the company on social media on Instagram , Twitter , Facebook and LinkedIn .

