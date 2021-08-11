Creator Commerce Brand Threadless Launches Double-Sided T-Shirts

CHICAGO, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Threadless, leading e-commerce company and online creator community, launches Artist Shops tooling allowing its users to create and sell double-sided printed T-shirts. The digital feature exists exclusively within Artist Shops, as no other print-on-demand brand offers the same level of creator control. Alternative print locations are currently available across eight T-shirt styles in both Artist Shops and the Threadless Marketplace. Strange Planet webcomic creator Nathan W. Pyle, artist Char Bataille, and illustrator Micah Ulrich are some of the top-selling artists with double-sided T-shirt designs available on Threadless.

Threadless partners with hundreds of thousands of artists to promote and bring their independent art to millions of fans around the world. Threadless remains a destination for artists, brands, and creators to sell their original designs across hundreds of print-on-demand products, including apparel, gallery-quality home decor, and accessories like Bucketfeet shoes and CCS Skateboards.

"Artists using Threadless Artist Shops to sell merch online have long requested the ability to print their art on both the front and back of the garments we offer," said Jake Nickell, Founder & CEO of Threadless. "The time has finally come. We can't wait to see what the artist community will do with these new print locations."

Launched in 2016, the Threadless Artist Shops platform enables artists around the world to promote, add, fulfill, and deliver print-on-demand merchandise. With Artist Shops, individuals upload their art and transform it into merch-ready, tangible products their customers and fans can buy. Threadless handles logistics for Artist Shops owners, including manufacturing, order fulfillment, and customer service. The platform hosts nearly 400,000 unique Artist Shops.

"I love front and back printed shirts because they allow for so much more creativity with merch design, placement, size and choice of graphic," says illustrator Micah Ulrich. "Most on-demand print shops don't offer front and back printing, or if they do, it is prohibitively expensive. Artist Shops is awesome."

Artists can also use double-sided T-shirts to fundraise through Threadless Causes. Launched in 2020, Threadless Causes offers creators a fundraising tool that donates a percentage from the sale of every design on Threadless. Artists control how much they wish to donate and Threadless matches $1 for every design sold. In 2020 alone, Threadless donated $800,000 to over 25 charities fighting for racial justice, voting rights, the LGBTQIA+ community, and more.

To learn more about Threadless and double-sided T-shirt prints, visit this page or follow Threadless on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok.

About Threadless

Founded in 2000, Threadless is an e-commerce company and online artist community. The Threadless Artist Shops platform makes selling art online easier. The turnkey merchandise solution allows individuals and companies to create their own custom-branded online store, sell their best designs in the Threadless Marketplace, and have opportunities to sell in offline retail stores.

Media Contact

Threadless

press@threadless.com

Related Files

DoubleSided_1x1_social.gif

210810_DoubleSidedTee_ImageText3.mp4

Related Images

double-sided-t-shirt-prints-are.jpg Double-Sided T-shirt Prints are now at Threadless

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/creator-commerce-brand-threadless-launches-double-sided-t-shirts-301353615.html

SOURCE Threadless