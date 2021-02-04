Creative Planning Acquires Retirement Plan Division Of IRON Financial

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Creative Planning Inc. ("Creative Planning"), one of the nation's largest Registered Investment Advisers ("RIA"), today announced the acquisition of the retirement division of Northbrook, Ill-based IRON Financial, which has a total of $6 billion in assets under management.

"We are excited to bring the IRON Financial retirement division into our fold," said Creative Planning Chief Executive Officer Peter Mallouk. "IRON Financial is a well-established firm with an innovative approach that aligns perfectly with our values and vision."

IRON Financial was founded in 1994 by Aaron Izenstark and Howard Nixon—two former bond traders who set out to create a new paradigm in investment management, with a focus on providing the highest-quality investments at the lowest cost.

"We have built one of the premier fiduciary services in the country and knew it was time to expand our scale and offering," said Richard Friedman, head of corporate retirement services at IRON Financial. "When it comes to a best-in-class, industry-leading fiduciary offering, Creative Planning stood as the clear choice for us. This helps us serve our clients and team better by providing a broader investment policy and research team, expanded technology, greater scale and more services."

About Creative PlanningCreative Planning, Inc. is an independent wealth management firm that provides a financial planning led investment management approach, retirement planning, estate planning, trust services, tax advice and family office services for individuals as well as 401(k) and institutional money management. Creative Planning manages over $69 billion in assets across all 50 states.

