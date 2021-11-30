Creative Planning Acquires Dashboard Wealth Advisors

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Creative Planning Inc. ("Creative Planning"), one of the nation's largest Registered Investment Advisers ("RIA"), today announced the acquisition of Dashboard Wealth Advisors ("Dashboard"), which was founded in 2013 by Scott Schuster, CPA, CFP® and has more than $800 million in assets under management.

"I have known Scott since grade school, and we grew up together in Kansas City," said Creative Planning Chief Executive Officer Peter Mallouk. "When his family moved to Chicago during our high school years, we stayed in touch. Eventually, we both found our way into wealth management. We studied for the CFP exam together many years ago and have shared best practices over the years. Scott and his team epitomize what Creative Planning is all about: delivering a best in class offering with a highly educated, credentialed and experienced team."

Scott was named to the Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Advisors list for three consecutive years (2019-2021; Disclosure information: creativeplanning.com/important-disclosure-information/).

"I've known Peter personally for over 40 years and have shared best practices with him and his firm Creative Planning since my firm's inception," said Schuster, president of Dashboard Wealth Advisors. "Creative Planning is the gold standard when it comes to leading the way with a broad offering across the client's entire array of financial needs. But what really sets Creative Planning apart is the firm's ability to both educate clients and implement wealth-planning strategies. We're excited to bring our clients into a firm with an exceptional culture as well as expertise and client focus."

Creative Planning, LLC is an independent wealth management firm that provides a financial planning led investment management approach, retirement planning, estate planning, trust services, tax advice and family office services for individuals as well as 401(k) and institutional money management. Creative Planning manages over $100 billion in assets across all 50 states and 65 countries.

