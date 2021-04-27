Creative Planning Acquires Castle Wealth Advisors

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Creative Planning LLC ("Creative Planning"), one of the nation's largest Registered Investment Advisers ("RIA), today announced the acquisition of Castle Wealth Advisors ("Castle"), which has a total of $320 million in assets under management and provides business valuation services.

"We are excited to bring Castle Wealth Advisors into our fold," said Creative Planning Chief Executive Officer Peter Mallouk. "Castle is a well-established firm with an innovative approach that aligns perfectly with our values and vision."

Castle was founded in 1973 by Gary Pittsford, CFP®, the first president of the National Association of Personal Financial Advisors (NAPFA).

"We are proud to be the oldest, fee-only financial adviser in Indiana that is now part of one of the largest, most-respected wealth management firms in the country," said Pittsford, president of Castle. "Creative Planning is the gold standard when it comes to leading the way with a broad offering and, because of that, stood as the clear choice for us. We are now able to serve our clients in ways we simply couldn't before, and Creative Planning has the scale and expertise to make sure we can over-deliver to our clients."

With offices in Indianapolis and Naperville, Ill., Castle specializes in serving small family businesses and has clients based in all 50 states.

About Creative Planning

Creative Planning, LLC is an independent wealth management firm that provides a financial planning led investment management approach, retirement planning, estate planning, trust services, tax advice and family office services for individuals as well as 401(k) and institutional money management. Creative Planning manages over $76 billion in assets across all 50 states and overseas.

