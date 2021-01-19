Creative Medical Technology Holdings Announces Positive Data And Patent Filing Using ImmCelz® To Treat Type 1 Diabetes

PHOENIX, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- (OTC: CELZ) Creative Medical Technology Holdings announced positive data and filing of a patent application covering the use of ImmCelz® in prevention and regression of type 1 diabetes.

In a series of experiments using the non-obese diabetic model, administration of ImmCelz® was able to reduce incidence of diabetes, but also to reverse diabetes in several mice. Molecular analysis revealed that ImmCelz® administration was associated with increase production of regenerative cytokines such as VEGF, EGF, IGF, and HGF, all of which have been implicated in regeneration of damaged pancreatic tissues.

"More than 10 years ago, together with my collaborators, we have demonstrated ability to modulate destruction of, and even regenerate, pancreatic tissue by utilization of various cellular therapies 1 ," said Thomas Ichim, Ph.D, and co-inventor of the patent. "To be able to induce production of the pancreas from autoimmunity by utilization of immune based regenerative technologies is, to my knowledge, a completely new and promising area of addressing the issue of type 1 diabetes."

While numerous approaches have been utilized to reduce immunogenicity of pancreatic tissue, the ImmCelz® approach appears superior because of the possibility of inducing a form of "regenerative memory" in which T cell are endowed with ability to repair damaged tissues.

"The data disclosed today support the possibility that ImmCelz® truly is a form of 'regenerative immunotherapy ,' " said Dr. Amit Patel, co-inventor of the patent. "To my knowledge this is the first cellular therapy in which immune cells, particularly T cells, are programmed by coculture with umbilical cord stem cells to generate a product that actually induces production of regenerative cytokines in vivo."

"The ongoing influx of positive experimental data supports the notion that ImmCelz® is a promising therapeutic platform that has ability to address many unmet medical needs associated with degeneration and inflammation ," said Timothy Warbington, President and CEO of the Company. "Our vision is that one day ImmCelz® will be for degenerative diseases what CAR-T cells were for hematology."

About Creative Medical Technology Holdings Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. is a commercial stage biotechnology company specializing in regenerative medicine and stem cell technology in the fields of immunotherapy, urology, neurology and orthopedics and trades on the OTC under the ticker symbol CELZ. For further information about the company, please visit www.creativemedicaltechnology.com .

Forward Looking Statements OTC Markets has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming clinical trials and laboratory results, marketing efforts, funding, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and, therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. See the periodic and other reports filed by Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on the Commission's website at www.sec.gov.

Creativemedicaltechnology.com

1 Yin et al. Cotransplantation with xenogenetic neonatal porcine sertoli cells significantly prolongs islet allograft survival in nonimmunosuppressive rats Transplantation . 2009 Aug 15;88(3):339-45.

